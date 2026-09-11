Kardium Launches the “Globe Durability Guarantee”™ – Highlighting the Outstanding Durability of the Globe® System

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kardium Inc., a medical device solutions company behind the Globe® System, announced the launch of the “Globe Durability Guarantee”™, which is designed to provide patients and physicians with additional confidence in the Globe System’s ability to deliver durable treatment with only one procedure.

The Globe Durability Guarantee promises that if a patient treated with the Globe System returns for a redo ablation and pulmonary vein reconnection is observed, then the hospital will be given a credit for a Globe device used in the redo procedure.1

“The Globe Durability Guarantee reflects our confidence in the exceptional durability profile observed in the clinical use of the Globe System,” said Kevin Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer of Kardium. “The Globe System is designed to deliver an effective and durable treatment for patients, the first time. And we want doctors to be confident that they are delivering an effective treatment in every procedure”

The program is backed by data from multiple clinical studies of the Globe System which showed high durability of the treatment in patients, including the PULSAR IDE study, in which 95% of pulmonary veins remained durably isolated in patients undergoing repeat ablation, reflecting the efficacy and durability of the lesions created with the Globe System. The PULSAR IDE study also demonstrated 100% acute pulmonary vein isolation success, 78% freedom from atrial arrhythmia at 12 months, and 0% device-related primary safety events.2 The Globe System received FDA approval in August 2025.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) affects more than 8 million people in the United States and nearly 50 million worldwide, and durable pulmonary vein isolation remains central to long-term procedural success and reduced repeat interventions.

The Globe System features a unique 122 electrode spherical array catheter that enables high-density mapping and is designed to support durable ablation all with a single device. By integrating mapping and ablation into a single catheter, the system is intended to improve procedure efficiency and enable electrophysiologists to treat atrial fibrillation more effectively.

More information on the Globe® System is available here: https://kardium.com/globe-system/

About Kardium Inc.

We are a rapidly growing, privately held medical solutions company with a mission to deliver the best treatment for atrial fibrillation through the Globe Pulsed Field System. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Kardium has been recognized as a top company to work for in BC.

1 Terms and conditions apply; program details are available to eligible hospitals upon request.

2 Results may vary and may not predict outcomes in all clinical settings; see PULSAR IDE study

T: +1.604.248.8891

E: Info@kardium.com