Kardium Announces First Patient Enrollment in the Globe Registry, Expanding Real-World Evidence for the Globe® Pulsed Field System Following Strong Early Commercial Experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kardium today announced the first site activation and first patient enrollment in the Globe Registry: Globe® Pulsed Field System Registry for Treating Patients with Symptomatic Atrial Fibrillation.

The registry marks an important milestone in the continued commercial adoption of the Globe System following positive physician experience, strong procedural outcomes, and a growing body of evidence supporting the system's unique integrated mapping and ablation approach.

Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, Washington enrolled the first patient in the registry.

"As one of the first participating centers, we are pleased to contribute to the collection of real-world evidence supporting this technology," said Maheer Gandhavadi, MD, Medical Director of Electrophysiology at Overlake Medical Center. "Our experience with the Globe System has been extremely encouraging thanks to the high-definition mapping and configurability of the lesions delivered. Patients treated with the device have done tremendously well, with low rates of recurrence and excellent clinical outcomes observed to date. We look forward to continuing to use the Globe System in routine clinical practice."

The Globe System received regulatory approval from Health Canada in July 2026 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2025.

"We are incredibly excited by what we're seeing with the Globe System in early commercial use," said Kevin Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer of Kardium. "We're hearing positive feedback from physicians who have used the device across a broad range of cases. These results reinforce our belief that the Globe System represents a meaningful advancement in AFib treatment. As use of the technology expands, the Globe Registry will provide an important opportunity to capture real-world data that demonstrates the clinical value physicians are already experiencing in practice."

About the Globe Registry

The Globe Registry is a prospective, post-approval, multicenter, single-arm observational registry designed to evaluate the long-term safety and effectiveness of the Globe System for treating patients with atrial fibrillation. The registry is expected to enroll up to 500 patients across multiple sites in the United States and Canada. Patients will be followed for 12 months post-procedure to evaluate treatment effectiveness.

About the Globe® Pulsed Field System

The Globe System is an integrated cardiac mapping and ablation system designed to advance the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia. It combines high-density mapping and pulsed field ablation in a single catheter, providing physicians with real-time information to guide catheter positioning, assess tissue contact, and deliver targeted treatment.

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