Kane Biotech’s revyve® Research Presented at Military Health System Research Symposium

Presentation addressed potential applications in prolonged field care and military wound management settings

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”) announced today that research regarding its revyve antimicrobial wound care technology was presented at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), held August 3-5, 2026 in Kissimmee, Florida. This release follows completion of Kane’s post-conference review and related follow-up discussions. MHSRS is the premier scientific meeting focused on military medicine and medical research supporting military personnel and operational readiness.

U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

The presentation, entitled "Broad-Spectrum, Cavity-Filling Antimicrobial Gel Spray to Address Prolonged Field Care Wound Challenges," was authored by Kane Biotech’s Drs. Huizinga, Sailer and Visvalingam, and presented by Lt. Col. Steven L.A. Jeffery, MD, FRCS (Plast), Consultant Plastic Surgeon and Professor of Wound Study at Birmingham City University. Lt. Col. Jeffery is an expert adviser to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Medical Technologies Evaluation Programme, co-founder of Woundcare 4 Heroes, a charity supporting wound care for serving and veteran military personnel, and a burn surgeon in Ukraine with specialized expertise in modern military medicine. The presentation focused on the potential application of revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray in military and prolonged field care settings, particularly in austere environments where effective wound management is critical and access to advanced medical care may be delayed.

"As a clinician and researcher who has evaluated numerous wound care approaches, I believe revyve offers a compelling combination of antimicrobial activity, biofilm management, ease of application and adaptability to challenging wound environments," said Lt. Col Steven Jeffery. "The technology's ability for contactless rapid delivery and ability to conform to irregular wound cavities while maintaining contact with the wound bed makes it particularly interesting for patients with complex wounds and for environments where practical, effective wound management solutions are needed."

As a result of the Company’s participation at MHSRS, Kane was approached by several researchers interested in exploring the potential application of revyve in military, prolonged field care and complex wound management settings. Kane is working with these researchers to develop a clinical research plan intended to further evaluate the role revyve may play in addressing wound care challenges in these settings.

"We are pleased by the interest generated through our MHSRS presentation," said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech. "Military medicine presents some of the most demanding wound care challenges. The engagement from clinicians and researchers reinforces our belief that revyve's antimicrobial and antibiofilm capabilities may have important applications across civilian, government and military healthcare settings."

Kane continues to advance commercialization of its revyve product portfolio while expanding awareness of the technology among healthcare professionals, researchers and organizations focused on improving wound care outcomes. The Company believes military and government healthcare channels may represent a long-term opportunity for the revyve platform.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca .

Join Kane’s Distribution List & Social Media:



To stay informed on the latest developments, sign up for the Company’s email distribution list here .

Follow Kane

Website: kanebiotech.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kanebiotech/

Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00c6a7bc-76e5-490a-b0b7-fb01dde0055f