Kalohexis Appoints Life Sciences Leader, Jeffrey Sherman, MD, to Board of Directors

Dr. Sherman, former CMO of Horizon Therapeutics, brings over 35 years of R&D and regulatory expertise

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Sherman, MD, FACP, to its Board of Directors.

"Jeff is a distinguished industry leader who brings valuable experience in global clinical and regulatory strategy and rare disease drug development to Kalohexis' Board of Directors," said Russell Potterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Kalohexis. "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and look forward to leveraging his deep expertise as we advance our pipeline of therapeutic peptide candidates harnessing the melanocortin system."

Dr. Sherman is a physician and drug development executive with more than 35 years of pharmaceutical experience. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Horizon Therapeutics, until its acquisition by Amgen. Prior to Horizon, Dr. Sherman served as Senior Vice President of Research & Development and CMO at IDM Pharma; Vice President of Clinical Science at Takeda Global Research & Development Center; CMO and Executive Vice President at NeoPharm, Inc.; and held senior roles at Searle/Pharmacia and Squibb/Bristol-Myers Squibb. He was the former board chairperson and now inaugural fellow of the Drug Information Association (DIA), a board member of the Center for Healthcare Innovation, and a past steering committee member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-sponsored Clinical Trial Transformation Initiative (CTTI).

"Kalohexis' proprietary know-how for safely and effectively targeting the melanocortin system, a powerful therapeutic axis that has been suboptimally targeted in the past, could offer new hope to millions of people with metabolic disorders," said Dr. Sherman. "I look forward to working with the Kalohexis leadership team to support the continued advancement of the company's melanocortin-based pipeline."

Dr. Sherman currently serves on the boards of Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, Larimar Therapeutics, and DIMERx. He is a former Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and is an advisory board member of the Stanford University School of Medicine Master in Translational Research and Applied Medicine program. Dr. Sherman received his medical degree from the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, completed his Internal Medicine training at Northwestern University, and his fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, where he also served as a research associate at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Allergy and Immunology.

About Kalohexis, Inc.



Kalohexis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, spun out of Endevica Bio in March 2026, shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' therapeutic peptide candidates are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:



Argot Partners



kalohexis@argotpartners.com

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SOURCE Kalohexis