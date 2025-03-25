KaliVir Immunotherapeutics Announces Details of Presentation at 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cutting-edge, multi-mechanistic oncolytic immunotherapy programs, today announced the upcoming presentation of a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.





The presentation will focus on the company’s clinical oncolytic immunotherapy, VET3-TGI, for patients with incurable, advanced solid tumors. VET3-TGI is a novel oncolytic immunotherapy which is designed to systemically target and selectively kill tumor cells while also expressing an immuno-stimulatory transgene payload consisting of interleukin-12 and a TGFbeta inhibitor.

Details on the poster presentation are below:

Presentation Title: Mechanisms of synergy between TGF-beta inhibitor and IL12 expression from the systemically deliverable clinical oncolytic immunotherapy VET3-TGI

Abstract Number: 484

Session Date & Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025; 2-5 pm

Presenter: Stephen Thorne, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics

About KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies. By harnessing the unique advantages of the vaccinia platform, KaliVir engineers optimized viral backbones to create innovative candidates for cancer treatment. The Company’s proprietary Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) platform integrates multiple genetic modifications, allowing for the systemic delivery of oncolytic vaccinia candidates and the targeted expression of therapeutic transgenes within tumors.

The Company is actively expanding its pipeline using the VET™ platform, with its capabilities validated through strategic global partnerships with Astellas Pharma and Roche. Currently, the Company has two product candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials: ASP1012, exclusively licensed and led by Astellas Pharma, and its internal lead candidate, VET3-TGI. With multiple therapeutic candidates progressing through clinical development, KaliVir is positioned as a leader in innovative cancer therapies.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, KaliVir is committed to revolutionizing cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.kalivir.com.

