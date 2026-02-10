Kainova Therapeutics Secures $32M CAD to Accelerate Development of Immuno-Oncology and Inflammation Therapies

Financing led by Investissement Québec with continued support from long-standing investors





Plans include the acceleration of clinical development of breakthrough GPCR targeting treatments for patients





MONTREAL and STRASBOURG, France and BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kainova Therapeutics (“the Company”), a key player for breakthrough treatments for patients in immuno-oncology and inflammation, today announced the successful first close of its Series B financing round totaling $32 million CAD. This financing round was led by Investissement Québec and was supported by existing investors CTI Life Sciences, Panacea Venture, 3B Future Health Fund, Seventure Partners, Viva BioInnovator, Turenne Capital, Schroders Capital, adMare BioInnovations, and Seido Capital.



The investment demonstrates strong confidence in Kainova Therapeutics’ strategic direction and supports the clinical advancement of its GPCR-targeting therapies. Lead asset DT-7012, a Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 antibody, is progressing in the ongoing Phase I/II DOMISOL trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The Company is also advancing other GPCR-targeting therapies, including DT-9081, an EP4 antagonist for solid tumors and DT-9046, a small molecule biased antagonist of PAR2 for inflammatory conditions, further positioning Kainova Therapeutics as a leader in global precision medicine.

Sean A. MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Kainova Therapeutics, said: “I am delighted to welcome Investissement Québec as a new investor in the Company and deeply appreciate the continued commitment from our investors. This financing is a strong endorsement of our distinctive scientific strategy, our leadership in GPCR innovation, and our well-defined pipeline of high-value programs with significant commercial potential. Securing this investment is especially significant given the current challenging fundraising environment, but exceptional science is still rewarded, and Kainova Therapeutics remains focused on advancing its robust clinical pipeline of GPCR targeting therapies and delivering breakthrough treatments for patients worldwide.”

Laurence Rulleau, Chair of the Board, and Managing Partner, CTI Life Sciences Fund, commented: “This financing marks a crucial moment in the realization of Kainova Therapeutics’ clinical roadmap and corporate growth. The team achieved significant clinical milestones during 2025, positioning the company at the forefront of GPCR innovation and demonstrating potential of value creation. We look forward with enthusiasm and are pleased to welcome Investissement Québec and Louis-Etienne Fortier to the Board of Directors to achieve the Company’s potential and vision of transforming patients’ lives.”

Bicha Ngo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Investissement Québec, added: “Investissement Québec is pleased to support the research and development of innovative solutions in a critical industry like life sciences. Through our participation in this significant financing effort, we are contributing to the relocation of the Company’s headquarters to Québec and laying the groundwork for a team with unique expertise in pharmaceutical development. Working in cooperation with the team at Kainova Therapeutics, we will deliver essential support to drive growth and foster further innovation.”

About Kainova Therapeutics

Kainova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, driving a robust pipeline of breakthrough therapies that precisely modulate G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) to transform patient outcomes, particularly in immuno-oncology and inflammation. Kainova Therapeutics’ key programs include a unique clinical-stage Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 antibody with differentiated competitive features and a first-in-class pre-IND stage biased antagonist of PAR2.

By unlocking challenging and unexploited GPCR targets through its validated approach that integrates deep biological knowledge, Kainova Therapeutics delivers highly differentiated therapies designed to address unmet medical needs and improve therapeutic efficacy. Grounded in scientific excellence and recognized for a solid track record of collaborations with major pharma, physicians and KOLs worldwide, Kainova Therapeutics creates long-term value in competitive and fast-expanding markets.

Operating in North America, France, and Australia, Kainova Therapeutics is progressing with clinical momentum towards global commercialization. As GPCRs gain renewed attention as next-generation drug targets, Kainova Therapeutics is uniquely positioned to lead the field, combining deep biological insight with commercial maturity to drive global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.kainovatx.com

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to actively participate in the economic development of Quebec by stimulating innovation in businesses, entrepreneurship and takeover as well as the growth of investment and exports. Active in all administrative regions of Quebec, the Company supports the creation and development of businesses of all sizes through investments and adapted financial solutions. Investissement Québec also supports businesses through advisory services and other support measures, notably through the Impulsion PME program, an initiative of the Government of Quebec (MEIE). For more information, please visit https://www.investquebec.com