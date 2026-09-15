K2 Medical Research Appoints Robert Massey as Chief Commercial Officer in Newly Created Role, Signaling Next Chapter of Growth

Veteran Medidata enterprise leader joins as K2 evolves into a more strategic clinical development partner, expanding into complex therapeutics and early-phase capabilities

Massey to drive K2's commercial strategy and deepen partnerships with sponsors and CROs

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Medical Research today announced the appointment of Robert Massey as Chief Commercial Officer, strengthening the company's leadership team as K2 continues to expand its clinical research platform and deepen its partnerships with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research organizations.

Massey brings nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of enterprise technology, life sciences, and clinical research. He joins K2 from Medidata, where he served as Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise and Partners. His appointment reflects the company's strategic evolution from a fast-growing clinical research site network toward a more sophisticated and integrated clinical development partner.

"K2 has reached a point where the opportunity in front of us is much larger than simply adding more research sites," said Sean Stanton, CEO and Co-Founder of K2 Medical Research. "Sponsors are looking for partners who can reliably find patients, execute complex trials and help them move promising medicines through development faster. We have built an incredible operating platform and team, and bringing Robert in is about matching that operational strength with a world-class commercial strategy. He understands pharma, biotech, CROs, and technology, but more importantly, he understands where the friction exists in clinical development and how sites can help solve it. This is the right time for K2 and the right person to help us build the next chapter."

Throughout his career, Massey has worked closely with many of the world's largest pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research organizations, giving him a deep understanding of both the opportunities and persistent challenges involved in bringing new medicines through clinical development. At Medidata, he played a central role in establishing the platform as the enterprise solution of choice for the world's leading R&D organizations, resulting in numerous enterprise-level partnership agreements with Top 50 pharmaceutical clients and the expansion into two net-new Top 10 accounts as a preferred provider.

At K2, Massey will lead the company's broader commercial and go-to-market strategy, working closely with K2's established business development team to expand strategic sponsor and CRO relationships and connect K2's growing research network with clinical development programs where it can have the greatest impact.

Massey joins at a moment of significant momentum for K2. The company recently launched its Foxboro, Massachusetts location, expanding its presence into one of the most important biotech markets in the world and adding capabilities in complex neuroscience and early-phase development. K2 is also building the infrastructure and expertise to support next-generation therapeutics – including gene and cell therapy programs – where site requirements, patient populations and operational complexity go well beyond traditional trial models. Across its growing network, K2 continues to deepen its expertise in neuroscience, cardiometabolic disease, mental health, addiction and pain.

"Robert understands our customers, but more importantly, he understands the problem we are trying to solve," added Stanton. "There is extraordinary science coming out of biopharma, but none of it matters if we cannot efficiently connect that science with the patients who need it. We have spent the last several years building the foundation to do exactly that – great investigators, experienced teams, strong patient access and a culture centered on execution. Robert brings another layer of commercial experience and leadership that can help that team, and K2 as a whole, build deeper and more strategic partnerships with sponsors. I could not be more excited to have him join us."

"The science advancing across our industry is remarkable, yet getting the right patients into the right trials remains one of the greatest bottlenecks in drug development," Massey said. "K2 is building something rare in this industry to solve that problem: an owned, fully integrated network with real depth in the specialized indications that demand it. My focus is to build on that foundation and change how a site network partners with its clients to move from a reactive, transactional model to a proactive one, where we help sponsors and CROs plan earlier, find and enroll the right patients faster, and deliver to a standard of quality and patient safety that raises the bar for the industry. I'm excited to join the K2 team and work alongside an experienced commercial organization to help scale that mission."

About K2 Medical Research

K2 Medical Research is a multi-site clinical research organization dedicated to advancing medicine through the execution of high-quality clinical trials and greater access to research for patients and communities. K2 partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO organizations across multiple therapeutic areas, with a particular focus on complex and high-impact diseases. K2's mission is simple: To make tomorrow's medicines available today through clinical research.

Media Contact:



Teresa Mueller | SVP Marketing & Patient Engagement | teresa.mueller@k2med.com

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SOURCE K2 Medical Research