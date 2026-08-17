SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Juvena Therapeutics Appoints Julie Anne Smith as Chief Executive Officer

August 17, 2026 | 
2 min read

Accomplished rare disease and neuromuscular biotech executive joins as company advances JUV-161 through Phase 2 clinical development and executes global Eli Lilly collaboration.



REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juvena Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose AI-enabled regenerative biologics are designed to restore tissue function, today announced the appointment of Julie Anne Smith as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Smith brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience building and leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies in rare disease, neuromuscular, and autoimmune therapeutics.

Ms. Smith joins Juvena as the company's first-in-class biologic, JUV-161, is enrolling subjects in a Phase 2a atrophy study. JUV-161 holds FDA Orphan Drug Designation for myotonic dystrophy and was discovered using JuvNET, Juvena's proprietary AI-enabled platform for mapping the therapeutic potential of stem cell-secreted proteins. Juvena is also advancing its platform through a global licensing and multi-target research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to advance additional muscle & metabolic health programs using JuvNET. Juvena will be presenting at Morgan Stanley’s 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 16, 2026.

"Juvena has built something rare: a discovery platform that sits at the intersection of biology, AI, and clinical translation, with an exciting asset already in the clinic," said Ms. Smith. "I've spent my career on therapies that change the trajectory of disease for people with few or no options. JUV-161 can do that for people living with progressive muscle disease."

"Julie has led clinical-stage companies through pivotal decisions, built teams that attract top talent and partners, and kept the focus on the patients," said Stephen Juelsgaard, DVM, JD, Independent Director of Juvena Therapeutics. "With Phase 1 completed and our Lilly collaboration adding momentum, this is the right moment to bring in a CEO with Julie's caliber of leadership, and we are confident she is the right person to take Juvena through this next stage of growth."

Ms. Smith most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Nuvig Therapeutics, a clinical-stage autoimmune company. Prior to that, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of ESCAPE Bio, a company focused on precisely targeted therapies for genetic neurodegeneration. Earlier, she served as President and CEO of Raptor Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded orphan disease company with two approved global medicines, which was acquired by Horizon Pharmaceuticals in 2016. She began her industry career in commercial and operational leadership roles at Enobia Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Ms. Smith currently serves on the board of directors of Stoke Therapeutics and Exelixis.

About Juvena Therapeutics

Juvena Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative biologics designed to restore tissue function by translating insights from human stem cell biology into engineered therapeutics. The company is advancing a pipeline of programs targeting neuromuscular and age-related diseases, with the goal of delivering disease-modifying treatments for serious unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit www.juvenatherapeutics.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Bek Madjidov
media@juvenatherapeutics.com

Northern California People Executive appointments C-suite
Juvena Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Colorful room with chairs.This artwork was fully modeled and rendered by myself using 3D modeling software. No reference images, maps, or external satellite data were used.
Business
BioNTech picks Sobi CEO Oelkers to lead as founders plot new mRNA biotech
August 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Easy Way or Shortcut to Business Success. Businessman on the Straight and Complicated Path. vector
C-suite
Sarepta names former AbbVie R&D exec Michael Severino as next CEO
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business
Deep dive: Pharma CEO compensation report
June 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
FDA
FDA’s cell and gene therapy head steps down after 1 year
June 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney