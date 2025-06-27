Jupiter Neurosciences Unveils Nugevia™ GLO: A Breakthrough in Cellular Skin Health, Backed by Patented Pharmaceutical Science

GLO targets the growing ”beauty-from-within” market with scientifically proven cellular defense and skin vitality benefits

Jupiter, Florida, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a proprietary resveratrol-based platform, is pleased to unveil Nugevia™ GLO—a pioneering "beauty-from-within" supplement designed to elevate the standard of skin health through clinically validated cellular science. GLO is a daily supplement designed to support radiant, resilient skin from the inside out by promoting cellular defense, collagen integrity, and hydration.

Unmatched Science Meets a Booming Market

"With Nugevia GLO, we're taking our proprietary science to a broader audience," said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. "GLO is not just another beauty supplement—it's a clinically grounded formulation that enhances skin vitality by working at the cellular level. We're unlocking a high-growth vertical in the $8 trillion longevity market while continuing to advance our pharmaceutical pipeline."

Nugevia GLO leverages the potent synergy of JOTROL™, Jupiter's clinically validated resveratrol delivery technology, and NovaSOL® Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant known for its skin-enhancing properties. The product will be available via direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms beginning Fall 2025.

JOTROL™, which demonstrated a nine-fold increase in resveratrol bioavailability in Phase I trials, is central to Jupiter's ongoing CNS clinical programs. When combined with Astaxanthin—shown to improve skin elasticity, hydration, and pigmentation—the resulting formulation creates a best-in-class solution for skin health and systemic rejuvenation.

High-Margin, High-Impact

The GLO product launch is part of Jupiter's strategic shift into consumer wellness as a parallel growth engine to its therapeutic portfolio. Priced as a premium supplement, GLO represents a high-margin revenue stream with broad demographic appeal, including women over 35 seeking proactive skin and aging solutions grounded in real science.

Jupiter anticipates that the Nugevia rollout, including GLO, PWR and MND, will drive significant top-line growth and serve as a self-reinforcing capital engine. Revenues from GLO and the broader Nugevia line are expected to support clinical development, reduce capital dependency, and increase long-term shareholder value.

Nugevia GLO is a two-capsule-per-day regimen designed for optimal absorption and compliance. Key benefits include:

Enhanced collagen synthesis and UV protection

Improved hydration and reduced pigmentation

Protection against oxidative stress and DNA damage

Visible skin vitality through systemic cellular support

A digital press kit, including high-resolution product imagery and key brand information, is available at https://ir.jupiterneurosciences.com/.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, includeing indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia™ consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia™ introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

JUNS@redchip.com