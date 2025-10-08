Jupiter Endovascular Closes Oversubscribed Series B Financing, Surpassing $40 Million Target

Round Led by Sonder Capital with Participation from Senvest Management, LB Investment, and a New Strategic Corporate Investor

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TFX--Jupiter Endovascular, Inc., a medical technology startup developing a new class of endovascular procedures using its proprietary Transforming Fixation (TFX) technology, today announced it has closed an oversubscribed Series B financing that surpassed its $40 million target. The round was led by Sonder Capital, with participation from Senvest Management, LB Investment, and a new strategic corporate investor. The proceeds will be used to complete Jupiter’s ongoing SPIRARE II pivotal clinical trial, prepare for commercialization, and develop new clinical applications for its TFX platform technology.

The financing comes between two major milestones: FDA 510(k) clearance last month of the Vertex™ Catheter incorporating TFX, and the upcoming presentation of first-in-human results for the Vertex Pulmonary Embolectomy System with TFX from the SPIRARE I trial at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference (TCT 2025) meeting later this month.

“Closing this oversubscribed Series B financing round reflects strong conviction in our mission to rewrite the rules of endovascular medicine using TFX technology,” said Carl J. St. Bernard, CEO of Jupiter Endovascular. “We’re energized by the support of this distinguished syndicate of investors as we tackle one of the greatest unmet needs in transcatheter interventions - the lack of stability and control physicians face while operating in complex cardiovascular anatomies - starting with pulmonary embolism.”

SPIRARE I (NCT06571760) is a prospective, single-arm, multicenter study which enrolled 10 subjects with acute, intermediate-risk PE treated with the Vertex Pulmonary Embolectomy System at two sites in Europe. The results from SPIRARE I will be presented at the TCT 2025 meeting on Sunday, October 26 in San Francisco by Professor Irene Lang, Principal Investigator and Professor of Vascular Biology at the Medical University of Vienna.

The company is also currently enrolling patients in SPIRARE II (NCT06576427), a prospective, single-arm, multicenter pivotal trial which will enroll up to 145 patients with acute, intermediate-risk PE treated with the Vertex Pulmonary Embolectomy System at up to 25 sites in the U.S. and Europe. Trial endpoints for both SPIRARE I and SPIRARE II will characterize the procedural and clinical benefits of PE treatment with TFX using the Vertex system, across measures of safety, right heart function, and clinical improvement from the time of the procedure to 30 days post-procedure.

The company’s TFX platform technology, integrated into the Vertex system, is designed to bring a new level of stability and control to a variety of catheter interventions while protecting the cardiovascular anatomy, with the goal of enabling interventionalists to treat anatomical sites that are not safely or easily accessible via conventional endovascular approaches. The Vertex device is delivered in a flexible, relaxed state over a guidewire to a target location in the vasculature, rapidly pressurized with saline to fix it in a stable position for intervention, then returned to its relaxed state to navigate to another target location or for removal.

“Since the earliest days of endovascular medicine, the inability to maintain catheter control has been the single greatest barrier to the wider adoption of transcatheter therapies,” said Deborah Kilpatrick, PhD, Partner at Sonder Capital. “Jupiter is addressing this vast unmet need with a revolutionary advance that can provide stability in even the most tortuous anatomies, unlocking new possibilities for the millions of patients who are being underserved with today’s intravascular approaches. We are proud to lead this round and to partner with Carl and the Jupiter team to bring this technological breakthrough to physicians and patients worldwide.”

About Jupiter Endovascular

Jupiter Endovascular is a medical technology startup developing a new class of endovascular interventions powered by its proprietary Transforming Fixation (TFX) platform technology. The TFX-enabled procedure is designed to bring unmatched stability, control, and anatomical protection to catheter-based therapies. By allowing interventionalists to navigate flexibly through the vasculature and then stabilize with precise control at the treatment site while remaining conformed to the anatomy, Jupiter aims to expand the boundaries of endovascular medicine. Jupiter is initially focused on pulmonary embolism, with plans to expand into additional high-need cardiovascular applications. To learn more, visit www.jupiterendo.com.

About Sonder Capital

Sonder’s team of veteran investors, innovators, founder-operators, and company builders is known not only for their individual achievements, but also for their collective success in creating, funding, and leading private and public companies that have transformed healthcare for millions of patients globally — including Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Procept Biorobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT), Shockwave Medical, Auris Health, and Reflexion Medical, among others. Sonder’s extensive network of limited partners is global and includes industry leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and leading family offices focused on investing in game-changing healthcare technologies. Sonder Capital was co-founded in 2019 by healthcare luminaries Jay Watkins and Fred Moll, M.D.

