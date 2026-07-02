June Wellness Index Report - The Longevity Stack: Measure, Reset and Protect

The Wellness Index Report finds consumers pivot from chasing lifespan metrics to prioritizing how they feel today and improving quality of life.

It identifies three defining trends: personalized, data-driven diagnostics moving into everyday wellness to uncover root causes; surging demand for non-pharmaceutical pain management, with at-home and practitioner-guided recovery among the fastest-moving categories; and a renewed emphasis on human connection, purpose, and mental wellness.

Taken together, the findings outline an integrated, whole-person wellness model that blends personalized diagnostics, preventive strategies, emotional resilience, non-pharmaceutical pain management, and community connection.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - The latest Wellness Index Report, published by Wellness Eternal's Biohacking Index, points to a meaningful turn in what people want from their health. After years of chasing lifespan and longevity metrics, consumers are increasingly asking a different question: not "how do I live longer," but "why do I feel the way I do, and how do I improve my quality of life today."To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,About the Wellness Index Reportis a practitioner-led evaluation platform that assesses wellness providers and technologies through a four-step process: expert nomination, customer feedback, clinical and scientific review, and ongoing rating analysis. Verified expert feedback is gathered through a proprietary survey delivered monthly to more than 100,000 doctors, clinic and wellness-center owners, and biohackers, through partnerships with medical-education leader Boston BioLife and the long-running naturopathic research journal. The Report is an independent research platform designed to provide transparent, third-party validation in the rapidly growing wellness and biohacking industry.About Wellness EternalWellness Eternal is the parent company of the Biohacking Index for the health, wellness, longevity, and biohacking industry. Each company in the index is hand-selected by a member expert or physician, screened through a rigorous review process, and given the opportunity to climb the rankings through a verified, SEO- and AEO-optimized and news media promoted profile.Wellness Eternal PR Team914-846-9444Source:To view the source version of this press release, please visit