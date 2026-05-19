Joshua Fritzler Named President of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Executive promotion signals strategic growth and continued expansion of state-of-the-art 503A and 503B compounding operations

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, two of the nation’s leading compounding pharmacies, announced today the promotion of Joshua Fritzler from CFO to President. In this role, Fritzler will oversee both pharmacies to better serve healthcare providers and patients nationwide, further solidifying both of the organizations' shared commitment to regulatory compliance and clinical excellence.

Fritzler joined Olympia in 2021 and has made a lasting impact across the organization. During his tenure, he has played a key role in guiding the company’s strategic growth while navigating the constantly evolving landscape of the compounding industry. With loyalty, professionalism, and determination, Fritzler has strengthened key partnerships and supported the continued expansion of these vital medical services nationwide.

His leadership proved instrumental in scaling Olympia’s operations and successfully launching its state-of-the-art 503B outsourcing facility, Wesley Pharmaceuticals. By prioritizing increased production capacity and streamlined compounding processes, Fritzler has guided the organization through periods of rapid demand. This dedication to success is central to the company’s culture and the values established by founders Stan and Naomi Loomis.

“Leadership is about setting an example, and we are incredibly proud to see Joshua step into the role of President,” said Stan and Naomi Loomis. “Having worked alongside him, we’ve witnessed unparalleled dedication, integrity, and a passion for our company and its employees. He has earned this role through hard work and excellence, and we have full confidence in his ability to lead us forward.”

For more information about Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, visit olympiapharmacy.com or call 407-673-2222.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.