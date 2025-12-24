Join Jupiter Neurosciences’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on January 6

Jupiter, Florida, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on January 6, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Jupiter Neuroscience Chairman and CEO Chister Rosén who will provide investors with an overview of Jupiter Neurosciences’ scientific platform, clinical development plans, and commercial strategy heading into 2026. Rosén will discuss the Company’s lead asset, JOTROL™, including its differentiated bioavailability profile and upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial in Parkinson’s disease, as well as the broader therapeutic potential across neuroinflammatory and rare disease indications. The presentation will also outline Jupiter’s dual-path approach, highlighting the launch and early commercialization of its Nugevia™ longevity product line, the rationale for leveraging the same clinically validated technology across pharmaceutical and consumer markets, and how recent financing initiatives support disciplined execution across both pathways.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, including indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

About Nugevia

Nugevia™ is Jupiter Neurosciences’ premium longevity and performance supplement line powered by the same patented JOTROL™ micellar delivery technology advancing through clinical trials for CNS disorders. Built on pharmaceutical-grade science, each formulation features synergistic, highly bioavailable active ingredients designed to target key pillars of healthy aging, including cognitive resilience (MND), mitochondrial energy and recovery (PWR), and cellular skin vitality (GLO).

Unlike conventional supplements that often struggle with poor absorption and inconsistent results, Nugevia™ products are rooted in peer-reviewed clinical data, developed under pharmaceutical standards, and informed by strategic research collaborations with leading institutions including Harvard, Georgetown, MIT’s Picower Institute, and the University of Miami. More information is available at www.nugevia.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

