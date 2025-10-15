Johnson & Johnson Reports Q3 2025 Results; Raises 2025 Sales Outlook

2025 Third-Quarter reported sales growth of 6.8% to $24.0 Billion with operational growth of 5.4%* and adjusted operational growth of 4.4%*

2025 Third-Quarter reflects earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 and adjusted EPS of $2.80

Significant innovation including approvals of INLEXZO for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and TREMFYA subcutaneous in ulcerative colitis, submission of icotrokinra for plaque psoriasis, landmark data for RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer, and DanGer Shock long-term survival benefit of Impella Heart Pump

Company increases full year estimated reported sales5 guidance to $93.7B or 5.7% at the midpoint; reaffirms full year adjusted EPS4 guidance of $10.85 at the midpoint, absorbing higher tax costs

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2025. “Johnson & Johnson delivered another strong performance in the third quarter fueled by the depth and strength of our portfolio and significant progress across our pipeline,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “With a sharpened focus on the six priority areas of Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular, Surgery and Vision, Johnson & Johnson is in a new era of accelerated growth and innovation, with pioneering treatments that will continue to transform lives.”

Overall financial results

Q3 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2025 2024 % Change Reported Sales $23,993 $22,471 6.8% Net Earnings $5,152 $2,694 91.2% EPS (diluted) $2.12 $1.11 91.0% Q3 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2025 2024 % Change Operational Sales1,2 5.4% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 4.4% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $6,801 $5,876 15.7% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.80 $2.42 15.7% Free Cash Flow6,7 ~$14,200 $14,471

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine 6 Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings. 7 Third-quarter YTD 2025 is estimated as of October 14, 2025 Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2025 2024 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $13,708 $12,909 6.2% 6.2 - 4.4 International 10,285 9,562 7.6 4.4 3.2 4.4 Worldwide $23,993 $22,471 6.8% 5.4 1.4 4.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2025 2024 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $15,563 $14,580 6.8% 5.3 1.5 3.7 MedTech 8,430 7,891 6.8 5.6 1.2 5.7 Worldwide $23,993 $22,471 6.8% 5.4 1.4 4.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Third-Quarter 2025 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 5.3%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.6% due to CAPLYTA. Growth was primarily driven by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (1,070) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology, as well as IMBRUVICA in Oncology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 5.6%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures negatively impacting growth by 0.1%. Growth was primarily driven by electrophysiology products, Abiomed and Shockwave in Cardiovascular, wound closure products in General Surgery, as well as Surgical Vision.

Full-year 2025 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) October 2025 July 2025 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 3.5% – 4.0% / 3.8% 3.2% – 3.7% / 3.5% Operational Sales2,5 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $93.0B – $93.4B / $93.2B 4.8% – 5.3% / 5.1% $92.7B – $93.1B / $92.9B 4.5% – 5.0% / 4.8% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $93.5B – $93.9B / $93.7B 5.4% – 5.9% / 5.7% $93.2B – $93.6B / $93.4B 5.1% – 5.6% / 5.4% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.63 – $10.73 / $10.68 6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0% $10.63 – $10.73 / $10.68 6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.80 – $10.90 / $10.85 8.2% – 9.2% / 8.7% $10.80 – $10.90 / $10.85 8.2% – 9.2% / 8.7%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: Oct 2025 = $1.13 and July 2025 = $1.13 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Investor News, as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; and increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, investor.jnj.com, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine U.S. $ 9,402 8,871 6.0 % 6.0 - $ 26,655 24,993 6.7 % 6.7 - International 6,161 5,709 7.9 4.3 3.6 17,983 17,639 1.9 1.3 0.6 15,563 14,580 6.8 5.3 1.5 44,638 42,632 4.7 4.5 0.2 MedTech U.S. 4,306 4,038 6.6 6.6 - 12,902 12,105 6.6 6.6 - International 4,124 3,853 7.0 4.5 2.5 12,089 11,564 4.5 3.9 0.6 8,430 7,891 6.8 5.6 1.2 24,991 23,669 5.6 5.3 0.3 U.S. 13,708 12,909 6.2 6.2 - 39,557 37,098 6.6 6.6 - International 10,285 9,562 7.6 4.4 3.2 30,072 29,203 3.0 2.3 0.7 Worldwide $ 23,993 22,471 6.8 % 5.4 1.4 $ 69,629 66,301 5.0 % 4.7 0.3 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency 2025 2024 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 13,708 12,909 6.2 % 6.2 - $ 39,557 37,098 6.6 % 6.6 - Europe 5,440 4,914 10.7 4.4 6.3 15,937 15,291 4.2 1.5 2.7 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,231 1,173 4.9 7.3 (2.4 ) 3,604 3,579 0.7 7.6 (6.9 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,614 3,475 4.0 3.4 0.6 10,531 10,333 1.9 1.8 0.1 International 10,285 9,562 7.6 4.4 3.2 30,072 29,203 3.0 2.3 0.7 Worldwide $ 23,993 22,471 6.8 % 5.4 1.4 $ 69,629 66,301 5.0 % 4.7 0.3 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER 2025 2024 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 23,993 100.0 $ 22,471 100.0 6.8 Cost of products sold 7,303 30.4 6,963 31.0 4.9 Gross Profit 16,690 69.6 15,508 69.0 7.6 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,922 24.7 5,478 24.3 8.1 Research and development expense 3,672 15.3 4,952 22.0 (25.8 ) Interest (income) expense, net 18 0.1 (99 ) (0.4 ) Other (income) expense, net (478 ) (2.0 ) 1,798 8.0 Restructuring 63 0.3 41 0.2 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 7,493 31.2 3,338 14.9 124.5 Provision for taxes on income 2,341 9.7 644 2.9 263.5 Net earnings $ 5,152 21.5 $ 2,694 12.0 91.2 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.12 $ 1.11 91.0 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,428.6 2,427.9 Effective tax rate 31.2 % 19.3 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,436 35.2 $ 7,277 32.4 15.9 Net earnings $ 6,801 28.3 $ 5,876 26.1 15.7 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.80 $ 2.42 15.7 Effective tax rate 19.4 % 19.3 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS 2025 2024 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 69,629 100.0 $ 66,301 100.0 5.0 Cost of products sold 22,288 32.0 20,343 30.7 9.6 Gross Profit 47,341 68.0 45,958 69.3 3.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 16,923 24.3 16,416 24.8 3.1 Research and development expense 10,413 15.0 11,934 18.0 (12.7 ) In-process research and development impairments - - 194 0.3 Interest (income) expense, net (62 ) (0.1 ) (433 ) (0.7 ) Other (income) expense, net (7,692 ) (11.1 ) 4,855 7.3 Restructuring 144 0.2 192 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 27,615 39.7 12,800 19.3 115.7 Provision for taxes on income 5,927 8.6 2,165 3.3 173.8 Net earnings $ 21,688 31.1 $ 10,635 16.0 103.9 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 8.94 $ 4.38 104.1 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,424.8 2,429.5 Effective tax rate 21.5 % 16.9 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 24,635 35.4 $ 23,558 35.5 4.6 Net earnings $ 20,206 29.0 $ 19,296 29.1 4.7 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 8.33 $ 7.94 4.9 Effective tax rate 18.0 % 18.1 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Third Quarter Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $5,152 $2,694 $21,688 $10,635 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related 15 2,388 (6,894 ) 5,466 Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,048 1,171 3,435 3,355 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs - 4 - 77 Restructuring related 1 168 47 302 207 Medical Device Regulation - 38 - 157 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 97 328 475 928 (Gains)/losses on securities (387 ) (37 ) (327 ) 374 IPR&D impairments - - - 194 Other 2 - 29 - Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (168 ) (762 ) 826 (2,055 ) Tax legislation and other tax related 874 5 672 (42 ) Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $6,801 $5,876 $20,206 $19,296 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,428.6 2,427.9 2,424.8 2,429.5 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.80 $2.42 $8.33 $7.94 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.72 $8.24

Notes: 1 In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits were primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expense of $19 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($100 million Q3 2024 YTD) included the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs, asset impairments and asset divestments. This program was completed in Q4 2024. In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense of $40 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($145 million Q3 2025 YTD) and $28 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($107 million Q3 2024 YTD) primarily includes costs related to market and product exits. In fiscal 2025, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. The restructuring expense of $128 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025 ($157 million Q3 2025 YTD) primarily includes costs related to asset impairments and market and product exits. 2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Media contact:

media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:

investor-relations@its.jnj.com