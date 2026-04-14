Johnson & Johnson reports Q1 2026 results, raises 2026 outlook

2026 First-Quarter reported sales growth of 9.9% to $24.1 Billion with operational growth of 6.4%* and adjusted operational growth of 5.3%*

2026 First-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 and adjusted EPS of $2.70

Company increases 2026 guidance with estimated reported sales of $100.8 Billion or 7.0% at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS 4 of $11.55 or 7.1% at the midpoint

Solidifying path to double-digit growth by the end of the decade, with significant progress for patients with the approvals of ICOTYDE the first-and-only targeted oral peptide for plaque psoriasis, TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO as early as second line for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, VARIPULSE Pro in Europe with a new pulse sequence that is now 5 times faster, and TECNIS PureSee Intraocular Lens for U.S. Cataract Patients

Company announces planned Enterprise Business Review for December 8, 2026

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2026. “Johnson & Johnson had a strong start to 2026 and is delivering on its promise for a year of accelerated growth and impact,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “The depth and strength of our portfolio and pipeline is unrivaled and our relentless focus on innovation delivered multiple game-changing approvals this quarter, including ICOTYDE in the U.S. for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and VARIPULSE Pro in Europe. These advancements have the potential to transform patient outcomes and create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.”

Overall financial results

Q1 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2026 2025 % Change Reported Sales $24,062 $21,893 9.9% Net Earnings $5,235 $10,999 -52.4% EPS (diluted) $2.14 $4.54 -52.9% Q1 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2026 2025 % Change Operational Sales1,2 6.4% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 5.3% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $6,614 $6,706 -1.4% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.70 $2.77 -2.5% Free Cash Flow5,6 ~$1,500 $3,379

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings. 6 First-quarter 2026 is estimated as of April 14, 2026 Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q1 % Change ($ in Millions) 2026 2025 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 U.S. $13,330 $12,305 8.3% 8.3 - 6.2 International 10,732 9,588 11.9 3.9 8.0 4.0 Worldwide $24,062 $21,893 9.9% 6.4 3.5 5.3

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q1 % Change ($ in Millions) 2026 2025 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $15,426 $13,873 11.2% 7.4 3.8 5.6 MedTech 8,636 8,020 7.7 4.6 3.1 4.7 Worldwide $24,062 $21,893 9.9% 6.4 3.5 5.3

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

First-Quarter 2026 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 7.4%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.8% primarily due to CAPLYTA. Growth was driven primarily by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA, and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (920) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology, as well as IMBRUVICA in Oncology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 4.6%*, with divestitures negatively impacting growth by 0.1%. Growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products, Abiomed, and Shockwave in Cardiovascular, as well as trauma in Orthopaedics.

Full-year 2026 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) April 2026 January 2026 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 5.6% – 6.6% / 6.1% 5.4% – 6.4% / 5.9% Operational Sales2 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $99.7B – $100.7B / $100.2B 5.9% – 6.9% / 6.4% $99.5B – $100.5B / $100.0B 5.7% – 6.7% / 6.2% Estimated Reported Sales3/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $100.3B – $101.3B / $100.8B 6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0% $100.0B – $101.0B / $100.5B 6.2% – 7.2% / 6.7% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $11.30 – $11.50 / $11.40 4.7% – 6.7% / 5.7% $11.28 – $11.48 / $11.38 4.5% – 6.5% / 5.5% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $11.45 – $11.65 / $11.55 6.1% – 8.1% / 7.1% $11.43 – $11.63 / $11.53 5.9% – 7.9% / 6.9%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: April 2026 = $1.17 and January 2026 = $1.17 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Investor News, as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.

1 Subsequent to the quarter

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Orthopaedics business and realize the anticipated benefits from the planned separation. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, investor.jnj.com, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2026 2025 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine U.S. $ 8,871 8,092 9.6 % 9.6 - International 6,555 5,781 13.4 4.3 9.1 15,426 13,873 11.2 7.4 3.8 MedTech U.S. 4,459 4,213 5.9 5.9 - International 4,177 3,807 9.7 3.2 6.5 8,636 8,020 7.7 4.6 3.1 U.S. 13,330 12,305 8.3 8.3 - International 10,732 9,588 11.9 3.9 8.0 Worldwide $ 24,062 21,893 9.9 % 6.4 3.5 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2026 2025 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 13,330 12,305 8.3 % 8.3 - Europe 5,848 5,110 14.5 2.7 11.8 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,293 1,167 10.8 2.5 8.3 Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,591 3,311 8.5 6.1 2.4 International 10,732 9,588 11.9 3.9 8.0 Worldwide $ 24,062 21,893 9.9 % 6.4 3.5 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2) 2026 2025 Reported Operational (1) Currency ONCOLOGY US $ 3,615 3,013 20.0% 20.0% - Intl 3,358 2,664 26.0% 15.3% 10.7% WW 6,973 5,678 22.8% 17.8% 5.0% DARZALEX US 2,208 1,829 20.7% 20.7% - Intl 1,756 1,409 24.7% 14.0% 10.7% WW 3,964 3,237 22.5% 17.8% 4.7% CARVYKTI US 433 318 36.2% 36.2% - Intl 164 51 * * * WW 597 369 62.1% 57.4% 4.7% TECVAYLI US 127 105 20.6% 20.6% - Intl 74 46 63.1% 52.1% 11.0% WW 202 151 33.5% 30.1% 3.4% TALVEY US 101 68 48.5% 48.5% - Intl 51 18 * * * WW 152 86 76.7% 72.8% 3.9% RYBREVANT / LAZCLUZE US 175 113 55.1% 55.1% - Intl 82 28 * * * WW 257 141 82.7% 80.5% 2.2% ERLEADA US 342 292 17.3% 17.3% - Intl 607 479 26.7% 15.5% 11.2% WW 949 771 23.1% 16.2% 6.9% IMBRUVICA US 143 235 (39.1)% (39.1)% - Intl 517 474 9.1% (1.4)% 10.5% WW 660 709 (6.9)% (13.9)% 7.0% OTHER ONCOLOGY (3) US 85 54 58.8% 58.8% - Intl 106 160 (33.9)% (36.3)% 2.4% WW 192 214 (10.6)% (12.5)% 1.9% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2026 2025 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 1,855 2,196 (15.5)% (15.5)% - Intl 1,524 1,510 0.9% (6.4)% 7.3% WW 3,380 3,707 (8.8)% (11.8)% 3.0% TREMFYA US 1,042 599 73.9% 73.9% - Intl 566 356 58.9% 46.8% 12.1% WW 1,608 956 68.3% 63.8% 4.5% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 269 292 (7.8)% (7.8)% - Intl 378 366 3.0% (4.1)% 7.1% WW 647 659 (1.7)% (5.7)% 4.0% REMICADE US 269 314 (14.4)% (14.4)% - US Exports (4) 18 10 78.6% 78.6% - Intl 136 143 (4.8)% (10.5)% 5.7% WW 422 467 (9.5)% (11.2)% 1.7% STELARA US 220 981 (77.6)% (77.6)% - Intl 435 644 (32.4)% (37.7)% 5.3% WW 656 1,625 (59.7)% (61.7)% 2.0% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 38 1 * * - Intl 9 0 * * * WW 46 1 * * * NEUROSCIENCE US 1,494 968 54.3% 54.3% - Intl 681 679 0.3% (6.3)% 6.6% WW 2,175 1,647 32.0% 29.3% 2.7% SPRAVATO US 406 276 47.0% 47.0% - Intl 61 43 42.4% 28.7% 13.7% WW 468 320 46.4% 44.5% 1.9% CAPLYTA (5) US 270 - * * - Intl - - - - - WW 270 - * * - INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 758 625 21.2% 21.2% - Intl 280 277 1.1% (4.9)% 6.0% WW 1,038 903 15.0% 13.2% 1.8% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 22 38 (43.4)% (43.4)% - Intl 115 110 4.3% (0.6)% 4.9% WW 136 148 (8.0)% (11.7)% 3.7% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 38 28 32.6% 32.6% - Intl 224 248 (9.7)% (16.3)% 6.6% WW 262 277 (5.4)% (11.3)% 5.9% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2026 2025 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (PH) US $ 831 744 11.7% 11.7% - Intl 304 281 8.2% 1.0% 7.2% WW 1,135 1,025 10.7% 8.7% 2.0% UPTRAVI US 385 365 5.4% 5.4% - Intl 98 86 14.3% 5.1% 9.2% WW 483 451 7.1% 5.4% 1.7% OPSUMIT / OPSYNVI US 433 363 19.3% 19.3% - Intl 172 159 8.7% 1.7% 7.0% WW 606 522 16.1% 14.0% 2.1% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 12 15 (21.1)% (21.1)% - Intl 34 37 (8.3)% (11.8)% 3.5% WW 46 52 (12.1)% (14.5)% 2.4% INFECTIOUS DISEASES (ID) US 342 315 8.6% 8.6% - Intl 547 487 12.2% 1.3% 10.9% WW 889 802 10.8% 4.1% 6.7% EDURANT / rilpivirine US 7 8 (13.1)% (13.1)% - Intl 402 350 14.8% 3.2% 11.6% WW 409 358 14.1% 2.8% 11.3% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 334 305 9.5% 9.5% - Intl 109 98 11.2% 0.7% 10.5% WW 443 403 10.0% 7.4% 2.6% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 1 2 (56.9)% (56.9)% - Intl 36 39 (8.3)% (14.7)% 6.4% WW 37 41 (10.4)% (16.5)% 6.1% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (CVM) US 734 855 (14.2)% (14.2)% - Intl 142 158 (10.4)% (17.5)% 7.1% WW 876 1,013 (13.6)% (14.7)% 1.1% XARELTO US 642 690 (7.0)% (7.0)% - Intl - - - - - WW 642 690 (7.0)% (7.0)% - OTHER US 91 165 (44.5)% (44.5)% - Intl 142 158 (10.4)% (17.5)% 7.1% WW 233 323 (27.8)% (31.2)% 3.4% TOTAL PH, ID, CVM US 1,907 1,914 (0.4)% (0.4)% - Intl 993 926 7.1% (2.0)% 9.1% WW 2,899 2,840 2.1% (0.9)% 3.0% TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE US 8,871 8,092 9.6% 9.6% - Intl 6,555 5,781 13.4% 4.3% 9.1% WW $ 15,426 13,873 11.2% 7.4% 3.8% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2) 2026 2025 Reported Operational (1) Currency CARDIOVASCULAR US $ 1,399 1,261 10.9% 10.9% - Intl 978 842 16.1% 9.9% 6.2% WW 2,377 2,103 13.0% 10.5% 2.5% ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY US 736 684 7.6% 7.6% - Intl 753 638 18.0% 11.7% 6.3% WW 1,489 1,323 12.6% 9.5% 3.1% ABIOMED US 389 339 14.5% 14.5% - Intl 100 81 23.5% 13.9% 9.6% WW 488 420 16.3% 14.4% 1.9% SHOCKWAVE US 242 206 17.8% 17.8% - Intl 63 52 21.3% 19.3% 2.0% WW 305 258 18.5% 18.1% 0.4% OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR US 32 32 0.7% 0.7% - Intl 62 72 (13.4)% (17.5)% 4.1% WW 94 103 (9.1)% (11.9)% 2.8% SURGERY US 1,046 1,002 4.4% 4.4% - Intl 1,465 1,394 5.1% (1.1)% 6.2% WW 2,511 2,396 4.8% 1.2% 3.6% ADVANCED US 477 457 4.2% 4.2% - Intl 646 616 4.9% (1.0)% 5.9% WW 1,123 1,073 4.6% 1.2% 3.4% GENERAL US 569 544 4.5% 4.5% - Intl 819 778 5.2% (1.3)% 6.5% WW 1,388 1,323 4.9% 1.1% 3.8% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2026 2025 Reported Operational (1) Currency VISION US $ 579 566 2.4% 2.4% - Intl 785 713 10.1% 4.6% 5.5% WW 1,365 1,279 6.7% 3.6% 3.1% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 468 452 3.7% 3.7% - Intl 501 467 7.2% 1.7% 5.5% WW 969 919 5.5% 2.7% 2.8% SURGICAL US 111 114 (2.9)% (2.9)% - Intl 285 246 15.6% 10.1% 5.5% WW 396 361 9.7% 6.0% 3.7% ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,435 1,384 3.7% 3.7% - Intl 948 857 10.6% 2.4% 8.2% WW 2,383 2,241 6.3% 3.2% 3.1% HIPS US 277 263 5.2% 5.2% - Intl 159 146 8.9% 0.3% 8.6% WW 436 409 6.5% 3.5% 3.0% KNEES US 239 231 3.3% 3.3% - Intl 181 158 14.6% 6.5% 8.1% WW 420 389 7.9% 4.6% 3.3% TRAUMA US 532 502 6.1% 6.1% - Intl 301 270 11.4% 3.1% 8.3% WW 833 772 8.0% 5.0% 3.0% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 387 388 (0.1)% (0.1)% - Intl 307 283 8.4% 0.7% 7.7% WW 694 671 3.5% 0.2% 3.3% TOTAL MEDTECH US 4,459 4,213 5.9% 5.9% - Intl 4,177 3,807 9.7% 3.2% 6.5% WW $ 8,636 8,020 7.7% 4.6% 3.1%

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Includes the sales of ZYTIGA which were previously disclosed separately (4) Reported as U.S. sales (5) Acquired with Intra-Cellular Therapies on April 2, 2025

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