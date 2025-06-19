Johnson & Johnson Launches VOLT™ Wrist and Proximal Humerus Plating Systems in the U.S.

These additions to the VOLT™ portfolio are anatomically designed1* for two of the most commonly fractured bones2,3

WEST CHESTER, Penn., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions, today announced the launch of the Variable Angle Optimized Locking Technology (VOLT™) Distal Radius (Wrist) and VOLT™ Proximal Humerus 3.5 Plating Systems. These innovations address a critical gap in treating two common fractures. Designed to improve stability, enhance performance, expand surgical options and increase efficiency4†, both systems feature the same precision threaded locking technology introduced with the original5,6,7,8 VOLT™ Platform in 2024.

Fractures of the distal radius (near the wrist) and proximal humerus (upper arm near the shoulder) are among the most frequent osteoporotic injuries2,3, especially in adults over age 65.9 Wrist fractures account for nearly 20% of all emergency departments cases10 and are the most common upper limb fracture.11 Proximal humerus fractures rank third among fragility fractures and represent nearly 6% of all adult cases12, an incidence expected to rise with aging populations.13

The VOLT™ Wrist Treatment System was designed in conjunction with the Hand Expert Group within the AO Technical Commission# to treat a wide range of fractures.14‡ This system includes the VOLT Two-Column Distal Radius Rim Plate, which features a new plate shape that allows it to sit more distal to the target distal fragments.14‡ The plate profile is significantly less prominent in the area of the flexor pollicis longus region.14‡ These innovations are designed for both simple and complex fracture patterns.15,16¶

"The plate is less prominent14‡, sits more distal14§, and the round, tapered edges are designed to reduce the risk of soft tissue irritation17,18," said Amy Speeckaert||, M.D., Orthopedic, Hand and Upper Extremity surgeon in the U.S. "The VOLT™ Distal Radius Plates use the new instrumentation from the VOLT™ Mini Fragment System which offers an expanded range of implants for fracture reduction and fixation.1## The hooks of the VOLT™ Two-Column Distal Radius Rim Plate are designed to engage with volar lip where the ligaments meet the bone."19

Additionally, the VOLT™ Proximal Humerus 3.5 Plating System represents innovation in the treatment of upper arm fractures that involve the shoulder joint. This system adds the flexibility of variable angle locking5,6,7,8** and includes more plate length options.1 The plate also features suture holes that are designed for easier suture passage.20†† The VOLT™ Locking Screws have also been engineered with an atraumatic tip designed to reduce the risk of soft tissue irritation.21‡‡

"The new VOLT™ Proximal Humerus 3.5 Plating System provides more versatility and options1## with the integration of variable angle locking technology4†, redesigned suture holes20†† and broader plate22¶¶ selection," said Harry Hoyen§§, M.D., Orthopedic and Hand surgeon in the U.S. and Simon Lambert||||, Orthopedic and Trauma surgeon in the U.K., who both serve on the Shoulder and Elbow Task Force within the AO Technical Commission.#

"The VOLT™ Wrist Treatment System and VOLT™ Proximal Humerus 3.5 Plating System are not only a testament to advanced engineering but also reflect a deep understanding of the needs of surgeons and patients," said Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman, Orthopaedics, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. "These innovations are designed to provide surgeons with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of upper extremity fractures with confidence."

Johnson & Johnson MedTech has a long-standing legacy of leadership in trauma care, built on clinical expertise and a commitment to improving outcomes for patients. The VOLT™ Distal Radius and Proximal Humerus 3.5 Plating System, are now commercially available in the U.S., with additional anatomic plating solutions expected to join the platform throughout the next several years. To learn more about each system, visit VOLT™ Distal Radius Plating System and VOLT™ Proximal Humerus 3.5 Plating System.

Orthopaedic Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. In Orthopaedics, we are on a mission to keep people moving by leveraging our deep expertise in joint reconstruction, robotics and enabling tech, spine, sports, trauma, and extremities, to develop the next generation of medtech solutions. We offer one of the most comprehensive Orthopaedics portfolios in the world that helps heal and restore movement for the millions of patients we serve. For more, visit our website or follow us at @jjmt_ortho and on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://thenext.jnjmedtech.com/. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn. DePuy Synthes Products, Inc. is a Johnson & Johnson company.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the VOLT™ Distal Radius and Proximal Humerus Plating Systems. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Important Information: Prior to use, refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device(s) for indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings and precautions.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2025. All rights reserved. US_ORT_TREX_399143

*Please refer to the Instructions for Use for specific indications, warnings, and precautions



†Important Information: Prior to use, refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device(s) for indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings and precautions.



‡Compared to the VA LCP Two-Column Distal Radius Plate.



¶2.4mm and 2.7mm screw choices compared to the 2.4mm VA LCP Distal Radius System



§On average, compared to the VA LCP Two-Column Distal Radius Plate in a prepresentative bone population.



||Dr. Amy Speeckaert, M.D., is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson MedTech.



#AO Foundation is a 3rd party medically guided, not-for-profit organization led by an international group of surgeons specialized in the treatment of trauma and disorders of the musculoskeletal system.



**Cantilever testing done comparing VOLT Mini and Small Fragment Systems to VA LCP Plating System, and LCP Plating System



††Suture passage compared to 3.5 mm LCP Proximal Humerus Plate (Johnson & Johnson MedTech), Pangea Proximal Humerus Plate (Stryker), Suture Plate (Arthrex), Peri-Loc Proximal Humerus Plate (Smith & Nephew), and APTUS TriLock Proximal Humerus Plate (Medartis)



‡‡ VOLT 2.4, 2.7, and 3.5 Locking Screws compared to LCP and VA LCP Locking Screws



¶¶Plate options comparing VOLT Proximal Humerus Plating System to J&J MedTech's 3.5 mm LCP Proximal Humerus Plating System.



§§Harry Hoyen, M.D., is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson MedTech.



||||Simon Lambert is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson MedTech.



##Compared to DePuy Synthes Modular Mini Fragment LCP System, Smith and Nephew EVOS MINI Plating System, and Stryker VariAx 2 Mini Fragment System

