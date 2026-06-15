Johnson & Johnson Invests more than $1 Billion to Strengthen U.S. Vision Manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida

Investment includes new advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies and a new state-of-the-art distribution facility to scale the Company’s U.S. Vision operations, enhance supply chain resilience, and meet the needs of more than 40 million patients

Investment is part of the Company’s ongoing $55 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and technology through early 2029

Building on more than 40 years of leadership in Florida, the investment supports 3,500 Jacksonville employees and strengthens Johnson & Johnson’s $6 billion annual economic impact across the state

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the “Company”), healthcare’s leading, most comprehensive innovation powerhouse, today announced an investment of more than $1 billion in Jacksonville, Florida to strengthen its Vision operations by scaling U.S.-based manufacturing, packaging and distribution capabilities.

The investment includes construction of a new, state-of-the-art distribution facility, alongside advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies to expand capacity and meet growing demand for the Company’s market-leading ACUVUE®-brand contact lenses. These enhancements further strengthen the Company’s leadership in delivering high-quality, innovative eye health solutions, helping to improve sight for more than 40 million patients in the U.S. and around the world.

“This investment reinforces our long-standing conviction that advanced manufacturing in the United States is essential to delivering innovative, high quality healthcare solutions to patients at home and around the world,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. “By further strengthening our Vision operations in Jacksonville with next-generation manufacturing, packaging and distribution capabilities, we are enhancing the resilience of our U.S. supply chain while helping more people see better and live better. This commitment reflects the confidence we have in our people, our technology, and our more than 40-year legacy of advancing eye health globally.”

Today’s announcement is part of the Company’s previously announced $55 billion U.S. investment in manufacturing, research and development, and technology through early 2029. Construction of the new facility is underway with the goal of being fully operational in 2028.

The investment builds on the Company’s $6 billion annual economic impact in Florida and supports the continued growth of its Jacksonville operations, strengthening opportunities for the 3,500 employees based in the area while reinforcing the regional economy.

“Johnson & Johnson’s commitment is a strong vote of confidence in Jacksonville, our workforce, and our future,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “Jacksonville continues to lead in advanced manufacturing and life sciences innovation. This expansion strengthens our high-tech footprint while creating quality jobs and long-term opportunities for our community.”

A Legacy of Vision Care in Jacksonville

For more than four decades, Johnson & Johnson’s Jacksonville operations have advanced eye health through innovative optical solutions, helping transform how people see and experience the world.

Today, Johnson & Johnson manufactures more than 1.7 billion ACUVUE® contact lenses annually for U.S. patients.

Since establishing its Jacksonville presence in 1981, the Company has built a strong foundation for economic growth in the region. Today, Johnson & Johnson contributes approximately $6 billion annually to Florida’s economy1, supported by more than 1.5 million square feet of manufacturing, research, distribution, and operations facilities.

Additional Quotes for Media

U.S. Senator Rick Scott: “Florida continues to play a leading role in strengthening America’s healthcare supply chain to better serve patients. The billion-dollar investment in Jacksonville will help expand the domestic capacity and strengthen America’s healthcare infrastructure. That means more jobs in Florida, a stronger national economy, less reliance on foreign healthcare products, and better results for our nation’s long-term health and competitiveness.”

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody: “I am thrilled to see this major $1 billion investment in our state, funding new state of the art facilities and supporting jobs in the Jacksonville area. This is more than simple investment – this represents a down payment on the future of Jacksonville and the state of Florida. Companies are moving to Florida in droves, and massive investment such as this highlights Florida as the nation’s top state to grow your family and your business.”

Representative John Rutherford: “Johnson & Johnson’s continued investment in Jacksonville reflects the region’s strength in advanced manufacturing and critical healthcare production. It supports a skilled workforce, strengthens domestic capacity, and reinforces Northeast Florida’s role in keeping America economically competitive.”

Representative Aaron Bean: "Johnson & Johnson’s $1 billion investment in Jacksonville will strengthen the supply chain for critical vision products while creating high-quality jobs and generating significant economic benefits for Northeast Florida. The project reinforces Jacksonville’s status as a premier destination for healthcare manufacturing and innovation, helping ensure the region remains at the forefront of supporting patients and advancing medical technology.”

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory actions; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

For additional information, please visit www.jnj.com.

Footnotes:

1 Economic impact as calculated by an external economic analysis.

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