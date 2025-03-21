Johnson & Johnson Increases U.S. Investment to More than $55 Billion Over the Next Four Years

Investment builds on almost 140-year legacy of improving and saving lives and supporting American jobs





Includes four planned new manufacturing facilities, with ground-breaking today in North Carolina on $2 billion+ facility

Total Company U.S. economic impact estimated to be more than $100 billion per year

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the “Company”), healthcare’s leading, most comprehensive innovation powerhouse, announced manufacturing, research and development, and technology investments of more than $55 billion in the United States over the next four years. This represents a 25% increase in investment compared to the previous four years and builds upon the Company’s already elevated U.S. investment levels resulting from the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act.

“Today’s announcements accelerate our nearly 140-year legacy as an American innovation engine tackling the world’s toughest healthcare challenges,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “Our increased U.S. investment begins with the ground-breaking of a high-tech facility in North Carolina that will not only add U.S.-based jobs but manufacture cutting edge medicines to treat patients in America and around the world.”

$55 Billion Investment Supports American Innovation & Manufacturing

In addition to the facility in Wilson, North Carolina, the Company’s increased investment in the U.S. over the next four years includes:

Three new advanced manufacturing facilities and the expansion of several existing sites across the Company’s Innovative Medicine and MedTech businesses that will create high-paying, high-technology jobs. The Company will share further information on these sites once available.

Significant investments in extensive R&D infrastructure aimed at developing lifesaving and life-changing treatments in areas such as oncology, neuroscience, immunology, cardiovascular disease, and robotic surgery.

Increased technology investments to help make drug discovery and development faster, support workforce training and enhance our business operations.

With its increased investment over the next four years, the Company’s U.S. economic impact will build upon its already estimated more than $100 billion per year.1

Groundbreaking Today in North Carolina Kickstarts U.S. Investment

The North Carolina investment creates jobs starting today in Wilson, North Carolina, where the Company is officially breaking ground on its new, 500,000 square foot, state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility.

The North Carolina facility will:

Expand our capacity to manufacture next-generation medicines for people living with cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases in America and around the world.

Support approximately 5,000 jobs during construction and create over 500 positions in North Carolina.

Create a $3 billion impact across the state in the first 10 years of operations.

Johnson & Johnson has more manufacturing facilities in the U.S. than in any other country and is a leading investor in American innovation and R&D. With a focus on pharmaceuticals and medical technology, the Company stands alone in its ability to impact the full spectrum of disease. From cardiology to cancer, mental health to vision, cell therapies to robotics, the depth and breadth of Johnson & Johnson’s expertise and capabilities is unique. No company can match Johnson & Johnson’s ability to deliver best-in-class solutions for patients at every step of their journeys.

1 Estimated impact as calculated by an external economic analysis.

