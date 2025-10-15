SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2025

October 15, 2025 
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $1.30 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2025. The ex-dividend date is November 25, 2025.



About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.


Contacts

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

