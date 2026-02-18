Johns Hopkins Dermatology Expands Advanced Care for Inflammatory and Autoimmune Skin Conditions with Addition of XTRAC® Excimer Laser

Latest STRATA customer strengthens academic leadership in XTRAC excimer laser treatment for psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative dermatologic treatments, today announces that Johns Hopkins Dermatology has added the XTRAC® 308 nm excimer laser to its clinical treatment offerings.

The addition of XTRAC enhances Johns Hopkins’ ability to deliver advanced, targeted care for patients living with chronic inflammatory and autoimmune skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and other complex dermatologic conditions. The technology will also support ongoing clinical research and academic initiatives within the department, reinforcing its commitment to evidence-based dermatologic innovation.

“Academic medical centers play a critical role in advancing evidence-based dermatologic care, an essential component to improving patient outcomes and quality of life,” said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “Collaboration with Johns Hopkins and other leading institutions that prioritize both clinical excellence and research innovation underscores the importance of precision treatment strategies in managing inflammatory skin disease while expanding access to targeted, FDA-cleared phototherapy in these prestigious centers. STRATA Skin Sciences remains committed to partnering with top academic institutions worldwide to support research, education, and access to advanced dermatologic technologies.”

Johns Hopkins joins a distinguished group of leading academic institutions across the United States and internationally that have integrated XTRAC into their clinical programs. Centers such as New York University, University of California, Cleveland Clinic, Cornell University, and many others recognize the demonstrated effectiveness and patient-centered benefits of excimer laser therapy in managing challenging inflammatory skin conditions.

Excimer laser technology treatment procedures are supported by more than 300 published peer-reviewed clinical studies. Partnerships with renowned academic hospitals like Johns Hopkins further advance the generation of clinical evidence supporting precision phototherapy strategies.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

