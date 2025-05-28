Javara Secures Series C Funding To Drive Therapeutic Expansion For Community-Forward Clinical Research

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Javara, a leading integrated research organization (IRO) delivering clinical trials at the point of care through strategic partnership with healthcare organizations, today announced it has secured a significant growth investment in Series C funding from earlier and new community-based investors.

This funding will support the expansion of both current and new healthcare partnerships and allow the company to grow into new therapeutic specialties such as Oncology, CNS, and Neurology through localized clinical research collaborations that increase patient access and amplify geographic footprint.

Established in 2018, Javara was built with a vision to revolutionize the industry by accelerating access to research – for patients, biopharma companies and healthcare organizations alike. Founders Jennifer Byrne, Linda McCarty, and Amanda Wright say this funding is an essential next step in driving that mission forward.

Javara’s current access includes over 5 million patients across 7 states. The organization now faces the opportunity to double both patient and physician reach and develop new areas of therapeutic excellence that parallel current primary public health concerns and the rapid evolution of the clinical trials industry.

“We are extremely grateful for the privilege and opportunity this funding secures as we move into an accelerated growth era for Javara,” said Javara Founder and CEO Jennifer Byrne. “The support of a broadened group of community-based investors will amplify our impact greatly as we work to deliver community-based clinical trial access and education for more patients across the nation.”

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan advised Javara on the Series C funding round.

Crosstree Capital Partners acted as an advisor to Javara.

About Javara:

Javara, the leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO), partners with large healthcare organizations to deliver clinical trial access at the point of care through integrated research staff and infrastructure. The company’s access to broad diverse patient populations through their trusted physician ensures clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery. Javara’s centralized resources and standardized operations provide efficiencies for accelerated study start-up and quality outcomes, so fewer obstacles stand in the way of the product approval process. As pioneers of Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO), Javara is transforming healthcare and changing lives by connecting the right patients to the right trials at the right time.

