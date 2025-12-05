SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Iridex to Present at the Sidoti Year-End Virtual Investor Conference

December 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Sidoti Year-End Virtual Investor Conference.

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 11 at 10:45 am ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.IRIDEX.com.

About Iridex Corporation 
Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, which include capital equipment and consumable probes for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of laser treatment while minimizing tissue damage, offering a safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investors@iridex.com

Media Contact
Joan Stauffer
jstauffer@iridex.com

For more information about Iridex technologies, visit www.iridex.com.

Iridex, the Iridex logo, MicroPulse®, the MicroPulse logo, Cyclo G6, MicroPulse P3®, and G-Probe® are registered trademarks of Iridex. ©2025 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.


Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves