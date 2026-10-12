Iridex Announces the Publication of Two-Year Independent Study Supporting Benefits of MicroPulse® Technology for Early to Advanced Glaucoma

Study reports sustained IOP reduction and reduced medication burden over 24 months

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader in innovative laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the publication of a two-year clinical study demonstrating favorable outcomes with transscleral laser therapy (TLT) using MicroPulse® Technology (referred to as MicroPulse TLT) in patients with early, moderate, and advanced primary glaucoma.

“These two-year results are particularly meaningful because they show sustained IOP reduction and reduced medication burden in patients with early-stage glaucoma, as well as in those with moderate and advanced disease,” said Michele Lanza, MD, lead author of the study. “The findings suggest that MicroPulse TLT may have a role earlier in the glaucoma treatment continuum than has traditionally been considered.”

Published in the International Journal of Ophthalmology, the retrospective study evaluated 84 eyes of 53 patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) or primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG). Led by Dr. Lanza of the Università della Campania Luigi Vanvitelli in Naples, Italy, the study used the Iridex Cyclo G6® Laser with the original MicroPulse® P3 Delivery Device. Patients with prior incisional glaucoma surgery were excluded, while those who had undergone selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) more than three years earlier remained eligible for inclusion.

“We are encouraged by the sustained outcomes reported in this study and the growing body of clinical evidence supporting MicroPulse TLT,” said Patrick Mercer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iridex. “These findings further reinforce our commitment to advancing laser-based treatment options for patients with glaucoma.”

Key Findings at 24 Months

Mean intraocular pressure (IOP) decreased significantly from 22.32 mmHg at baseline to 14.05 mmHg, with reductions sustained throughout the two-year follow-up

Mean number of topical IOP-lowering medications decreased from 2.96 at baseline to 2.38

Treatment success rates were 86% in POAG eyes and 81% in PACG eyes

No complications or reductions in visual acuity were reported during follow-up





Additional findings included the discontinuation of oral acetazolamide among all patients receiving the medication before MicroPulse TLT, with none requiring reinitiation during the two-year follow-up period. Further, visual field measurements remained stable during follow-up in both the POAG and PACG groups.

About the Study

Lanza M, Fattore I, Ambrosio S, Abbate F, Boccia R, Serra L, Cangiano T, Simonelli F. Safety and efficacy of micropulse transscleral laser therapy for glaucoma: a two-year follow-up. International Journal of Ophthalmology. 2026;19(9):1731-1738. doi:10.18240/ijo.2026.09.08.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, which include capital equipment and consumable probes for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of laser treatment while minimizing tissue damage, offering a safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries.

For additional information, visit www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

investors@iridex.com

Media Contact

Joan Stauffer

jstauffer@iridex.com

Iridex, the Iridex logo, MicroPulse, the MicroPulse logo, Cyclo G6, and MicroPulse P3 are registered trademarks of Iridex.