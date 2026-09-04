IQVIA’s Predictive Clinical Development Provides Sponsors With Significant Efficiencies to Get Treatments to Market Faster

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence, today announced IQVIA Predictive Clinical Development, an AI-powered approach designed to help life sciences sponsors reduce avoidable delays and bring new therapies to patients up to two years faster.

Traditional approaches in clinical development no longer keep pace with increasing trial complexity. IQVIA Predictive Clinical Development is built to eliminate them, accelerating every stage of the development lifecycle with measurable results:

33% faster study startup

1.7 times more patients recruited from our AI prioritized and Prime & Partner sites with 42% higher enrollment rates

50% faster data cleaning

45%+ reduced time between trial phases

IQVIA Predictive Clinical Development pairs IQVIA's proprietary data, deep regulatory expertise and best-in-class Healthcare-grade AI® with premier technologies from Anthropic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Palantir and Snowflake orchestrated to drive agentic workflows.

"At a time when every moment matters for patients waiting on new therapies, IQVIA Predictive Clinical Development represents a fundamental shift," said Richard Staub, president of Research and Development Solutions at IQVIA. "We're helping customers make development faster, more predictable and of a higher quality — compressing timelines, accelerating decisions and speeding medicines to market."

IQVIA Predictive Clinical Development is enabled by IQVIA's clinical AI capabilities:

Clinical Design & Planning Suite generates predictive insights to inform site selection, prioritizes sites including its Prime and Partner network and operationalizes the recruitment strategy to speed enrollment.

generates predictive insights to inform site selection, prioritizes sites including its Prime and Partner network and operationalizes the recruitment strategy to speed enrollment. Push Button Start-Up is an integrated and streamlined delivery model that applies standardization, automation and AI-enabled processes to accelerate the time to starting patient enrollment.

is an integrated and streamlined delivery model that applies standardization, automation and AI-enabled processes to accelerate the time to starting patient enrollment. Real-time Data Cleaning enables faster, more reliable, higher quality data to make confident decisions during and after a study. It brings clinical data together across multiple sources, drives greater efficiency and enables more rapid database locks.

IQVIA is uniquely positioned to change the trajectory of clinical development ultimately closing the gap between scientific discovery to patient care. As IQVIA extends its leadership in AI, new components will continue to expand Predictive Clinical Development across the entire development lifecycle, helping customers move faster with confidence.

To learn more about IQVIA Predictive Clinical Development, visit: Clinical Research & Development Solutions | IQVIA. To learn more about IQVIA AI agents, visit: Agentic AI | Life Sciences | IQVIA

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 94,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

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Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785