IQVIA Wins Multiple Industry Awards for AI and Technology Innovation Across Life Sciences and Healthcare

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced it received recognition this year from multiple independent industry awards programs for its use of AI to help healthcare and life sciences organizations improve decisions, strengthen regulated workflows, protect patient privacy and optimize clinical trial execution.

Healthcare and life sciences organizations are under growing pressure to bring therapies to patients faster, make sense of rapidly expanding volumes of data and adopt AI they can trust. The recognized solutions help address these challenges by combining IQVIA’s proprietary, expert-curated content and data with deep healthcare and life sciences domain knowledge and extensive experience operating in highly regulated environments where compliance, privacy and data governance are critical.

This combination enables customers to turn insight into action with greater speed, precision and accuracy – identifying high-priority patients sooner, accelerating scientific literature reviews, enabling responsible data use at scale, improving regulatory efficiency and strengthening clinical trial supply performance.

In addition to its recently announced AI Breakthrough Award for Best Predictive Modeling Solution of the Year, IQVIA has been recognized this year across multiple global technology awards including American Business Awards® Gold Stevie® for Technical Innovation of the Year – Healthcare Technology – Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology; MedTech Breakthrough for Best Compliance Solution; American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® for Healthcare Technology Innovation; and another Silver Stevie® for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals / Product.

Granted by independent organizations that review thousands of submissions annually, the awards provide third-party validation of IQVIA’s ability to deliver meaningful outcomes across R&D, data privacy, regulatory, trial operations and commercial domains.

Learn more about IQVIA AI.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 94,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

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Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558



Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785