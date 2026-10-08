IQVIA Launches IQVIA Explorer to Help Life Sciences Companies Make Better Commercial Decisions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today at TechIQ 2026 introduced IQVIA Explorer™ to help customers make better-informed commercial decisions.

IQVIA Explorer turns complex, one-time analytics projects into an always-on commercial intelligence capability. Users can apply external indicators and ask business questions, and Explorer brings together the relevant IQVIA data, analytical methods and workflows to provide near real-time intelligence to support decision-making. This allows teams to identify opportunities sooner, improve execution and make faster, more informed decisions that drive commercial performance and ROI.

For example, Explorer can help commercial teams:

Understand where a brand is gaining or losing share: Analyze treatment starts, switching and discontinuation across patient populations, reducing analysis that can take several weeks to an average of less than 15 minutes.

Analyze treatment starts, switching and discontinuation across patient populations, reducing analysis that can take several weeks to an average of less than 15 minutes. Identify where to focus commercial resources: Combine market, treatment and provider-level trends to identify areas of opportunity and inform commercial planning, completing analysis in less than one hour versus two to three weeks.

Combine market, treatment and provider-level trends to identify areas of opportunity and inform commercial planning, completing analysis in less than one hour versus two to three weeks. Test new assumptions quickly: Change a patient population, market definition or other assumption and rerun the analysis in four minutes to two hours, rather than starting a new multi-week project.

“In a market defined by complexity, volatility and margin compression, improving productivity requires commercial teams to respond faster to change, execute more efficiently and deliver stronger business outcomes,” said Pete Groves, EVP, AI & Technology Solutions at IQVIA. “Our customers trust IQVIA's data foundation and advanced analytical capabilities to understand performance today and model what may happen tomorrow. IQVIA Explorer does both, in a matter of minutes.”

To learn more, visit: www.iqvia.com/explorer.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 94,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

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Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785