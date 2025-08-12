iPETcertum™ by Claritas, Developed with Cutting-Edge Technology for Enhancement, Automated Segmentation and Accurate Quantification in PET, PET-CT/MRI Scans, Receives FDA Clearance

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd (Claritas), a healthcare technology company specializing in state-of-the-art signal processing, quantification and AI technologies for the nuclear medicine industry, is pleased to announce that iPETcertum™, a software device for enhancement, automated segmentation and quantification in PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scans has received FDA clearance.

The iPETcertum™ segmentation feature enables clinicians to visualize, on a single click, regions of interest (tumours/lesions) in PET, PET-CT/MRI scans, thereby aiding physicians to quickly access, for review and analysis, accurate whole body SUV uptakes and volumes that could otherwise, have taken several hours with manual segmentation. The display of segmentation regions is based on clinician defined parameters (minimum/maximum thresholds) of SUV and volume values.

The advanced image enhancement capability in iPETcertum™ removes noise improving visibility in PET, PET-CT/MRI scans. Noisy scans obtained with reduced isotope does and/or reduced scan time, can be enhanced to yield reliable diagnostic quality images/scans. In this process no new feature or artifact is introduced, only noise is suppressed, and fine lesions (low uptake areas) are not lost or missed.

PET imaging continues to increase exponentially due to several factors including the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, advancement in treatment technologies, aging populations, and the wider use of PET scanning beyond cancer, to cardiac, vascular, and neurological conditions. Interpretation, review and analysis of PET imaging for diagnosis, treatment decision and treatment monitoring, requires considerable effort on the part of the physician, often going into several hours with manual segmentation.

Dr. Fernando Salis CMO of Claritas NucMed Technologies, Brazil, a practicing nuclear medicine physician, commented, “Not only is manual examination and annotation of oncologic PET-CT labour-intensive, demanding high levels of expertise, it also faces the challenge of the risk of human error, leading to potential omission of especially small lesions and tumours with low isotope uptake.” By quickly highlighting regions of interest, that meet the clinician defined criteria, iPETcertum™ enables nuclear medicine physicians to review, analyse and focus their time on the critical task of determining diagnosis and treatment. Dr. Salis added, “iPETcertum™, is a powerful and effective tool that can assist clinicians by removing the labour-intensive task of manual segmentation, freeing up our time to focus on diagnostics and decision making. Further, as iPETcertum™ removes the issue of subjectivity, as it provides values based on uptake values at a voxel level, it can be used as an effective tool for measuring and monitoring of treatment progress over time.”

iPETcertum™ is agnostic to equipment brand/manufacturer and works with all types of radionuclides (i.e. isotopes) and can be easily integrated into existing systems. It works just as effectively for full body PET, PET-CT scans as well as scans of selected anatomies.

About

Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech Ltd, is based in London, United Kingdom, and is the authorised distributor of Claritas iPET™, iPETcertum™, iSPECTcardiac™, and other nuclear medicine devices globally.

Claritas HealthTech Ltd conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives.

For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com