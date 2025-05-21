IonQ Partners with Sweden’s Einride to Develop Quantum Supply Chain and Quantum-Enhanced Logistics for Autonomous Driving Solutions

IonQ and Einride will collaborate to develop quantum solutions for fleet routing, logistics optimization, and supply chain solutions

IonQ’s investment will grow its European presence and reinforce commitment to building a quantum economy in Sweden and the European market

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, today announced an investment partnership with Einride, a leading global freight mobility company that provides digital, electric, and autonomous technology to explore how quantum computing can drive the next generation of fleet optimization and logistics. Together, IonQ and Einride will develop quantum applications that address large-scale routing and scheduling problems that have traditionally challenged classical computing.

By combining IonQ’s advanced quantum systems with Einride’s expertise in autonomous fleet logistics, the two companies will work to unlock new levels of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for the global freight industry.

“Einride shares our belief that quantum computing will fundamentally reshape and improve how large industries such as transportation and logistics operate,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ. “This partnership is aimed at creating a powerful platform with unique insights into real-world quantum advantage in a sizable market. Our investment and collaboration with Einride reinforces our commitment to building a quantum-ready economy across Europe.”

As Einride scales its autonomous and electric fleet operations worldwide, routing and fleet management challenges grow exponentially more complex, creating optimization challenges that are increasingly difficult for classical computers to address. Quantum computing offers a new path forward by improving the efficiency and optimization of logistics and routing operations, all while reducing costs and improving speed to solution.

"At Einride, we are committed to transforming freight mobility, and we see quantum computing as a key enabler of that vision," said Robert Falck, Founder and CEO of Einride. "Through our work with IonQ, we are laying the foundation for a future where logistics networks are smarter, cleaner, and far more efficient for customers around the world.”

Today’s announcement builds on IonQ’s quantum application progress with Airbus on cargo loading optimization and Thompson Machinery on predictive maintenance, among others. The partnership also heralds IonQ’s continued expansion into Sweden and the European market, following its recent collaboration with AstraZeneca to establish a new quantum application development center in Sweden. Earlier this year, IonQ established its first European Innovation Center at QuantumBasel in Switzerland and the company completed its acquisition of Switzerland-based IDQ.

Globally, IonQ recently signed an MOU with Intellian in South Korea and agreements with Toyota Tsusho and AIST’s G-QuAT in Japan. With data centers now in the Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Basel, Switzerland areas, IonQ has firmly established a global data center footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in quantum technology. Today’s announcement also reflects IonQ’s growing momentum in building quantum ecosystems that drive real-world value across industries including transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and energy.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is the leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About Einride

Einride designs, develops and deploys freight mobility technologies to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation. Its platform includes connected electric and autonomous heavy-duty vehicles, charging infrastructure and an intelligent freight operating system. Founded in 2016, Einride became the world’s first company to operate an autonomous, electric vehicle on a public road in 2019. Today, Einride operates one of the largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks servicing Global Fortune 500 companies across eight markets. For more information, please visit einride.tech.

