Ionis to present at upcoming March 2026 investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 36 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026

Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026 TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026

Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026

Barclays 28 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum on Tuesday, March 17, 2026

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

