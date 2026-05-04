Ionis to host 2026 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2026 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders followed by a general corporate update on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT) – Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders All stockholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2026, are invited to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting webcast, which will be broadcast live at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IONS2026 Stockholders of record will receive an official proxy card or notice from their brokerage firm. Each proxy card/notice contains a 16-digit control number required to log-in, vote and submit questions during the webcast. Ionis does not provide proxy cards or have access to proxy card information, including 16-digit control numbers. For help obtaining a proxy card, locating your control number or for instructions to access the webcast, stockholders of record should contact their brokerage firm ahead of the meeting. A help line will be available on the registration page during the live webcast for participants requiring technical assistance to access or participate in the live event. There will not be a replay of this session.

5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) – Virtual corporate update Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis’ chief executive officer, will provide a general corporate update. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Instructions on how to submit questions will be shared at the beginning of the session. All interested parties may access the webcast live at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1753849&tp_key=89269291e9



About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic disease and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact:

D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – ir@ionis.com – 760-603-2331

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:

Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679