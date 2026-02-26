SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ionis reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and highlights progress on key programs

February 25, 2026 | 
19 min read

- TRYNGOLZA® generated $108 million in net product sales in 2025, the first year of launch –

- Olezarsen sHTG launch preparations on track, sNDA submitted -

- Exceeded 2025 financial guidance, 2026 guidance reflects commitment to independently deliver a steady cadence of innovative medicines to patients -

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) (the “Company”) today reported financial results and provided key updates for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.



"2025 was a defining year for Ionis, marked by the successful execution of our first two independent launches and multiple positive data readouts across our pipeline, positioning Ionis for continued success in 2026,” said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ionis. “This year, we are poised for two additional independent launches of groundbreaking therapies — olezarsen for severe hypertriglyceridemia, our first launch in a broad patient population, and zilganersen for Alexander disease, our first launch from our leading neurology pipeline. Our partnered pipeline is also on track for multiple groundbreaking Phase 3 readouts, beginning with the recent positive data for bepirovirsen in chronic hepatitis B to be followed by two cardiovascular outcome trials — the pelacarsen Lp(a) HORIZON trial mid-year 2026 and the eplontersen CARDIO-TTRansform trial in the second half of 2026. Together, this progress positions Ionis to continue delivering a steady cadence of transformative medicines to people living with serious diseases, fueling substantial growth and long-term value creation."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Summary Financial Results(1):

 

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

(amounts in millions)

Total revenue

 

$203

 

$227

 

$944

 

$705

Operating expenses

 

$418

 

$337

 

$1,326

 

$1,180

Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis

 

$375

 

$301

 

$1,192

 

$1,050

Loss from operations

 

($215)

 

($110)

 

($382)

 

($475)

Loss from operations on a non-GAAP basis

 

($172)

 

($74)

 

($248)

 

($345)

 

(1) Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP basis contained later in this release.

Recent Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 substantially exceeded expectations due to continued commercial success. In addition, Ionis earned substantial R&D revenue, including a $280 million upfront payment for the global license of sapablursen to Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in the second quarter of 2025
  • Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were in line with expectations and increased year over year from investments related to commercialization efforts for TRYNGOLZA, DAWNZERA and WAINUA
  • Cash and short-term investments of $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2025, included refinancing proceeds Ionis plans to use to repay its 2026 Convertible Notes

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

"In 2025 we exceeded our revenue guidance, driven by growing commercial revenue from our independent launches and substantial R&D revenue from continued pipeline success," said Elizabeth L. Hougen, chief financial officer of Ionis. "In 2026, we will continue to invest in go-to-market activities to support our ongoing and upcoming independent launches, including the recent expansion of our top-tier sales force ahead of our expected olezarsen sHTG launch. We anticipate growth in product revenues, together with additional royalties, to position Ionis to achieve cash flow breakeven in 2028 and generate substantial and sustainable positive cash flow for years to come."

Recent Highlights - Wholly Owned Medicines

  • TRYNGOLZA® (olezarsen), the first FDA-approved treatment for adults living with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) as an adjunct to diet
    • Generated net product sales of $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 56% increase over the prior quarter, and $108 million for the year ended December 31, 2025
    • Approved and launched in the European Union (EU) as an adjunct to diet in adult patients for the treatment of genetically confirmed FCS
  • Olezarsen on track to launch this year as a transformational medicine for severely elevated triglycerides (sHTG), assuming approval
    • Positive groundbreaking results in the pivotal Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 studies in sHTG presented at the American Heart Association Conference, in a late-breaking session, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine
    • sNDA submitted for marketing approval in U.S.
  • DAWNZERA™ (donidalorsen), the first and only RNA-targeted prophylactic therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years of age and older
    • Generated net product sales of $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, in the first full quarter on the market
      • Encouraging early launch momentum with prescriptions written for all patient segments and growing number of repeat prescribers
    • Approved in the European Union (EU) in January and recently launched for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE in patients 12 years of age and older
    • Positive one-year results from OASISplus open-label extension cohort published in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy
  • Zilganersen on track for launch this year as the first and only medicine to demonstrate clinically meaningful and disease-modifying impact in children and adults with Alexander disease (AxD), assuming approval
    • NDA submitted with approval decision anticipated in H2:2026
    • Expanded access program (EAP) in U.S. underway

Recent Highlights – Partnered Medicines

  • SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) generated global sales of $356 million and $1.5 billion resulting in royalty revenue of $54 million and $212 million in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2025, respectively
    • High dose approved and launched in the EU; under review for marketing approval in U.S. (PDUFA date of April 3, 2026)
    • Positive high dose results from pivotal DEVOTE study published in Nature Medicine
  • WAINUA® (eplontersen) (WAINZUA in EU) for the treatment of adults with polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTRv-PN) generated sales of $69 million and $212 million resulting in royalty revenue of $16 million and $49 million in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2025, respectively
    • Launches underway in numerous regions, including the EU; recently approved in China; additional submissions in progress to expand WAINUA access globally
  • Bepirovirsen, a potential first-in-class medicine for chronic hepatitis B (CHB), achieved primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful functional cure rate in B-Well 1 and B-Well 2 Phase 3 studies
    • Presentation planned for European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2026, assuming acceptance
    • Global regulatory filings planned beginning in Q1:2026 with 2026 anticipated launch, assuming approval
  • Ulefnersen for the treatment of FUS-ALS granted U.S. Fast Track designation
  • Sapablursen for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV) demonstrated positive Phase 2 results, which were presented at American Society of Hematology (ASH) conference; Ono advancing sapablursen into Phase 3 development
  • Opemalirsen for the treatment of APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease (AMKD) granted U.S. Fast Track designation

     

Revenue

Ionis’ revenue was comprised of the following:

 

 

Three months ended

Year ended

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:

 

(amounts in millions)

 

Commercial revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRYNGOLZA sales, net

 

$50

 

$-

 

$108

 

$-

 

DAWNZERA sales, net

 

7

 

-

 

8

 

-

 

Total product sales, net

 

57

 

-

 

116

 

-

 

Royalty revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SPINRAZA royalties

 

54

 

64

 

212

 

216

 

WAINUA royalties

 

16

 

10

 

49

 

20

 

Other royalties

 

6

 

3

 

24

 

21

 

Total royalty revenue

 

76

 

77

 

285

 

257

 

Other commercial revenue

 

8

 

9

 

35

 

36

 

Total commercial revenue

 

141

 

86

 

436

 

293

 

Research and development revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Collaborative agreement revenue

 

52

 

97

 

466

 

333

 

WAINUA joint development revenue

 

10

 

44

 

42

 

79

 

Total research and development revenue

 

62

 

141

 

508

 

412

 

Total revenue

 

$203

 

$227

 

$944

 

$705

 

Commercial revenue for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2025, increased 64% and 49%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2024. This increase was primarily driven by TRYNGOLZA product sales. Higher royalty revenue also contributed to the year over year increase.

The remainder of the Company’s revenue came from programs under its R&D collaborations, including a $280 million upfront payment for the global license of sapablursen to Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting the value that Ionis’ pipeline and technology continue to generate.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased modestly for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2025, which was in line with expectations. The increase was driven by investments to support the launches of TRYNGOLZA, DAWNZERA and WAINUA.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, Ionis’ cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $2.7 billion, compared to $2.3 billion on December 31, 2024, primarily due to the refinancing proceeds Ionis received from its convertible debt issuance in the fourth quarter, which Ionis plans to use to repay its 2026 Convertible Notes.

2026 Financial Guidance

The Company’s 2026 financial guidance reflects its evolution to a fully integrated commercial-stage biotechnology company independently launching multiple medicines and advancing commercialization efforts for additional upcoming planned launches. As a result, the Company expects to earn substantial revenue from numerous diverse sources, including increasing commercial revenue. The Company is currently awaiting acceptance of its olezarsen sNDA submission, as such the Company’s 2026 financial guidance assumes a standard review timeline. With acceptance anticipated shortly, the Company expects to provide TRYNGOLZA and DAWNZERA product level guidance at its first quarter 2026 earnings. The Company expects a modest increase in its non-GAAP operating expenses in line with its plan to invest in independent launches and advance its wholly owned pipeline of innovative medicines. The Company expects that these investments will enable Ionis to deliver accelerating value. Overall, the Company anticipates total revenue to grow approximately 20 percent year over year and its non-GAAP operating loss to be similar to 2025, excluding the one-time sapablursen upfront payment recognized in 2025.

 

Full Year 2026 Guidance

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

$800- $825 million

 

Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis

 

 

$500-550 million

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

 

~$1.6 billion

 

Webcast and Other Updates

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Ionis’ fourth quarter and full year 2025 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Interested parties may access the webcast here. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address. To access the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings slides click here.

Ionis’ Marketed Medicines

INDICATION for TRYNGOLZA® (olezarsen)

TRYNGOLZA® (olezarsen) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

TRYNGOLZA is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious hypersensitivity to TRYNGOLZA or any of the excipients in TRYNGOLZA. Hypersensitivity reactions requiring medical treatment have occurred.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions (including symptoms of bronchospasm, diffuse erythema, facial swelling, urticaria, chills and myalgias) have been reported in patients treated with TRYNGOLZA. Advise patients on the signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity reactions and instruct patients to promptly seek medical attention and discontinue use of TRYNGOLZA if hypersensitivity reactions occur.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >5% of TRYNGOLZA-treated patients and >3% higher frequency than placebo) were injection site reactions, decreased platelet count and arthralgia.

Please see full Prescribing Information for TRYNGOLZA.

INDICATION for DAWNZERATM (donidalorsen)

DAWNZERA™ (donidalorsen) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

DAWNZERA is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, to donidalorsen or any of the excipients in DAWNZERA.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported in patients treated with DAWNZERA. If signs and symptoms of serious hypersensitivity reactions occur, discontinue DAWNZERA and institute appropriate therapy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 5%) are injection site reactions, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, and abdominal discomfort.

Please see full Prescribing Information for DAWNZERA.

INDICATION for WAINUA® (eplontersen)

WAINUA injection, for subcutaneous use, 45 mg is indicated for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for WAINUA® (eplontersen)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Reduced Serum Vitamin A Levels and Recommended Supplementation WAINUA leads to a decrease in serum vitamin A levels. Supplement with recommended daily allowance of vitamin A. Refer patient to an ophthalmologist if ocular symptoms suggestive of vitamin A deficiency occur.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (≥9% in WAINUA-treated patients) were vitamin A decreased (15%) and vomiting (9%).

Please see link to U.S. Full Prescribing Information for WAINUA.

For more information about SPINRAZA and QALSODY, visit https://www.spinraza.com/ and https://www.qalsody.com/, respectively. QALSODY is approved under accelerated approval based on reduction in plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) observed in patients treated with QALSODY. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic disease and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Ionis Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis’ business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of our commercial medicines, additional medicines in development, technologies and our expectations regarding development and regulatory milestones. Any statement describing Ionis’ goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis’ forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis’ forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and most recent Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company.

In this press release, unless the context requires otherwise, “Ionis,” “Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” all refer to Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries.

IONIS® is a registered trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TRYNGOLZA® is a registered trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWNZERATM is a trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AKCEATM is a trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. TEGSEDITM is a trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. WAYLIVRATM is a trademark of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. SPINRAZA® and QALSODY® are registered trademarks of Biogen. WAINUA® is a registered trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2025

2024

 

2025

2024

 

(unaudited)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales, net

$57

$-

 

$116

$-

Royalty revenue

76

77

 

285

257

Other commercial revenue

8

9

 

35

36

Total commercial revenue

141

86

 

436

293

Research and development revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

Collaborative agreement revenue

52

97

 

466

333

WAINUA joint development revenue

10

44

 

42

79

Total research and development revenue

62

141

 

508

412

Total revenue

203

227

 

944

705

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

8

4

 

16

11

Research, development and

patent

280

245

 

916

902

Selling, general and

administrative

130

88

 

394

267

Total operating expenses

418

337

 

1,326

1,180

Loss from operations

(215)

(110)

 

(382)

(475)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense related to the sale of future royalties

(18)

(19)

 

(73)

(73)

Other income, net

5

22

 

75

88

Loss before income tax benefit (expense)

(228)

(107)

 

(380)

(460)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

(1)

3

 

(1)

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

($229)

($104)

 

($381)

($454)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

($1.41)

($0.66)

 

($2.38)

($3.04)

Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

162

158

 

160

150

 

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Basis:

Condensed Consolidated Operating Expenses, Loss From Operations, and Net Loss

(In Millions)

 

 

Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

 

2025

2024

2025

2024

 

(unaudited)

As reported research, development and patent expenses according to GAAP

$280

$245

$916

$902

Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards

(29)

(25)

(90)

(92)

Non-GAAP research, development and patent expenses

$251

$220

$826

$810

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported selling, general and administrative expenses according to GAAP

$130

$88

$394

$267

Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards

(13)

(11)

(42)

(37)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$117

$77

$352

$230

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported operating expenses according to GAAP

$418

$337

$1,326

$1,180

Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards

(43)

(36)

(134)

(130)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$375

$301

$1,192

$1,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported loss from operations according to GAAP

($215)

($110)

($382)

($475)

Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards

(43)

(36)

(134)

(130)

Non-GAAP loss from operations

($172)

($74)

($248)

($345)

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported net loss according to GAAP

($229)

($104)

($381)

($454)

Excluding compensation expense related to equity awards and related tax effects

(43)

(36)

(134)

(130)

Non-GAAP net loss

($186)

($68)

($247)

($324)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Basis

As illustrated in the Selected Financial Information in this press release, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, and non-GAAP net loss were adjusted from GAAP to exclude compensation expense related to equity awards and the related tax effects. Compensation expense related to equity awards are non-cash. These measures are provided as supplementary information and are not a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Ionis reports these non-GAAP results to better enable financial statement users to assess and compare its historical performance and project its future operating results and cash flows. Further, the presentation of Ionis’ non-GAAP results is consistent with how Ionis’ management internally evaluates the performance of its operations.

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$2,677

 

$2,298

Contracts receivable

 

66

 

92

Other current assets

 

247

 

230

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

123

 

94

Right-of-use assets

 

239

 

162

Other assets

 

172

 

127

Total assets

 

$3,524

 

$3,003

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Current portion of deferred contract revenue

 

$74

 

$79

0% convertible senior notes due 2026, net – current

 

432

 

-

Other current liabilities

 

277

 

229

0% convertible senior notes due 2030, net

 

751

 

-

1.75% convertible senior notes due 2028, net

 

568

 

565

0% convertible senior notes due 2026, net

 

-

 

629

Liability related to sale of future royalties, net

 

551

 

542

Long-term lease liabilities

 

262

 

162

Long-term obligations, less current portion

 

28

 

52

Long-term deferred contract revenue

 

92

 

157

Total stockholders’ equity

 

489

 

588

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$3,524

 

$3,003

Key 2026 Value Driving Events(1)

New Product Launches

Program

Indication

Location

 

DAWNZERA

HAE

EU

Achieved

Olezarsen

sHTG

U.S.

Zilganersen

Alexander disease

U.S.

Bepirovirsen

CHB

U.S. & Japan

Regulatory Actions

Program

Indication

Regulatory Action

 

Donidalorsen

HAE

EU approval decision

Achieved

Olezarsen

sHTG

U.S. approval decision

EU submission

Zilganersen

Alexander disease

U.S. submission

U.S. approval decision

Nusinersen

(high dose)

SMA

EU approval decision

Achieved

U.S. approval decision

Eplontersen

ATTR-CM

Regulatory submission(s)

Bepirovirsen

HBV

Regulatory submission(s)

Regulatory decision(s)

Pelacarsen

Lp(a)- CVD

U.S. submission

Key Phase 3 Clinical Events

Program

Indication

Event

 

Obudanersen

Angelman syndrome

Phase 3 enrollment completion

Bepirovirsen

HBV

B-Well data

Achieved

Pelacarsen

Lp(a)-CVD

Lp(a) HORIZON data

Eplontersen

ATTR-CM

CARDIO-TTRansform data

Sefaxersen

IgAN

IMAGINATION data

Ulefnersen

FUS-ALS

FUSION data

Salanersen

SMA

Phase 3 initiation

Sapablursen

Polycythemia Vera

Phase 3 initiation

Key Phase 2 Clinical Events

Program

Indication

Event

 

IONIS-MAPTRx/ BIIB080

Alzheimer’s disease

Phase 2 CELIA data

Tominersen

Huntington’s disease

Phase 2 GENERATION HD2 data

Tonlamarsen

Uncontrolled hypertension

Phase 2 data

 

(1) Timing expectations based on current assumptions and subject to change.

 

● Indicates that the milestone is anticipated in 2026.

Contacts

Ionis Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D.
IR@ionis.com
760-603-2331

Ionis Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer
media@ionis.com
760-603-4679


Read full story here
Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Adult people customers group in casual clothes standing in long line queue
Gene therapy
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3D illustration of a fatty liver
Earnings
All Eyes on Vertex’s Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
February 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac