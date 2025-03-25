IO Biotech Announces Acceptance of Abstracts to be Presented at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

• New non-clinical data strengthens evidence of contributions of IO102 and IO103 to tumor growth control through target specific T-cell activation, offering a distinct and complementary approach to checkpoint inhibitors

• New preclinical data for IO170 add to growing body of evidence supporting the potential of immune-modulatory therapeutic cancer vaccines to treat a wide range of cancers

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 taking place April 25-30 in Chicago, Illinois. One of the posters will share insights, using non-clinical models, related to IO Biotech’s lead investigational candidate, IO102-IO103, currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in advanced melanoma. The second poster contains new preclinical data for the third candidate in the company’s pipeline, IO170, which targets transforming growth factor beta (TGF-beta). Additionally, Mads Hald Andersen, DMSc, PhD, Director of the Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT) and scientific co-founder of IO Biotech, will be chairing and speaking at an education session on cancer vaccines.

“We are pleased to share new data at AACR that expand our understanding of the underlying mechanism of action of our lead candidate, IO102-IO103, currently being investigated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial,” said Ayako Wakatsuki Pedersen, PhD, Senior Vice President of Translational Research at IO Biotech. “We are also excited to share that we have seen promising activity for an additional candidate being studied in our pipeline, IO170. Together, the data from both of these non-clinical studies further solidify the potential of our proprietary T-win immune-modulatory cancer vaccine platform.”

Dr. Pedersen continued, “We also look forward to the educational session on cancer vaccines, chaired by our scientific founder, that will explore the latest advances in cancer vaccine research and the distinct mechanisms of action of different approaches and their potential to reshape cancer immunotherapy.”

Presentation Details

Title: Immune-modulatory therapeutic cancer vaccines against IDO1 and PD-L1 control tumor growth through target specific changes in the tumor microenvironment

Abstract Number: 2241

Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

Location: Poster Section 38

Poster Board Number: 12

Presenter: Marion Chapellier, PhD

Title: A TGFβ-directed immune-modulatory vaccine induces T cell activation and drives antitumor activity by modulating the tumor microenvironment

Abstract Number: 2257

Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

Location: Poster Section 38

Poster Board Number: 28

Presenter: Justin Joseph, PhD

Education Session: Immune Modulatory Vaccines

This session will explore the latest advancements in cancer vaccine research, spanning from preclinical innovation to clinical translation.

Session: ED59. Cancer Vaccines 101

Date and Time: Saturday, April 26, 2025, 12:30 – 2:00 pm CT

Session format and speakers:

Dr. Smita Nair (30 min, including discussion) Dr. Kristen Radford (30 min, including discussion) Dr. Mads Hald Andersen (30 min, including discussion)



About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead investigational cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio® (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvanted) also known as IO102-IO103 in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com. Follow us on our social media channels on LinkedIn and X (@IOBiotech).

Cylembio is a trademark of IO Biotech ApS.

