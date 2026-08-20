Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX), a biotechnology company whose principal asset is a financial interest in the HER2-targeting antibody programme HLX22, will publish its interim report for April - June 2026 on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

On the same day, Alligator will host a webinar and conference call for investors, analysts and media at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT, where CEO Søren Bregenholt and CFO Johan Giléus will present and comment on the interim report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The call will be held in English. Attendees are required to register in advance via this link and are welcome to submit questions in advance to ir@alligatorbioscience.com.

The full report will be available upon publication on Alligator’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

Johan Giléus, CFO

E-mail: johan.gileus@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CEST on 20 August 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a biotechnology company that has historically focused on tumor-directed immuno-oncology. Following a strategic refocus, Alligator is prioritizing the value of its economic interest in HLX22, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody being developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., from which Alligator is entitled to a share of revenues without incurring development costs. Alligator has discontinued further internal development of mitazalimab and is seeking to out-license or divest the asset in the near term.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Invitation to Alligator Bioscience’s earnings call on 26 August 2026

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

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