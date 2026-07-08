Invictus Pharmacy and Mullan Pharmaceutical Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Patient Access to FDA-Approved Ganirelix Acetate Injection Through Invictus Pharmacy

Partnership Leverages Invictus Pharmacy's Direct-to-Patient Nationwide Licensed Platform to Deliver FDA-Approved Ganirelix Acetate Injection Across All 50 States

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Pharmacy, a vertically integrated, nationwide licensed pharmacy platform managed by Invictus Ventures Inc., and Mullan Pharmaceutical Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company committed to expanding access to affordable, FDA-approved medications through high-capacity manufacturing partnerships and distribution, today announced a strategic partnership to expand patient access to Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/0.5 mL, for patients undergoing fertility treatment across the United States.

Under the terms of the partnership, Mullan will supply Ganirelix Acetate Injection to Invictus Pharmacy, which, as a licensed dispensing pharmacy, will fulfill valid patient prescriptions through its nationally licensed digital and mail-order pharmacy infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Invictus Pharmacy will help connect fertility patients with this time-sensitive IVF medication with greater speed, transparency, and affordability.

Improving Access for Patients During One of Medicine's Most Time-Sensitive Treatments

Ganirelix Acetate Injection is a synthetic decapeptide GnRH antagonist indicated for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone (LH) surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation (COH) as part of an assisted reproductive technology (ART) protocol, including in vitro fertilization (IVF). The medication is administered as a once-daily subcutaneous injection during the mid-to-late follicular phase of the IVF cycle and plays a pivotal role in synchronizing follicular development, preventing premature ovulation, and optimizing the timing of egg retrieval.

For fertility patients, timely, uninterrupted access to Ganirelix Acetate is not merely a matter of convenience — it is clinically essential. Treatment windows are measured in days, and even brief disruptions in medication supply can compromise an entire IVF cycle. This partnership is designed to eliminate those disruptions by ensuring the FDA-approved Ganirelix Acetate Injection is reliably supplied to Invictus Pharmacy, which dispenses it to patients pursuant to valid prescriptions through its nationwide licensed fulfillment platform.

Invictus Pharmacy on Patient Access and Affordability

"Fertility treatment demands precision. From the clinic, from the physician, and from the pharmacy," said Meyer Davidoff, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Pharmacy. "At Invictus, our mission is to remove unnecessary barriers between patients and the medications they are prescribed by combining nationwide licensed pharmacy fulfillment, transparent pricing, and direct collaboration with manufacturers. This partnership reflects the broader purpose of our platform: to create a faster, more affordable, and more reliable prescription access model for patients during moments when timing and trust matter most."

Advancing Access to Affordable FDA-Approved Medicines

"Mullan's mission is straightforward: expand access to vital and essential medicines for every patient," said Marineh Malek, PharmD, RPh, Chief Pharmaceutical Affairs & Regulatory Compliance Officer, Mullan Pharmaceutical Inc. "Ganirelix Acetate is one of the most time-critical medications in reproductive medicine, and the patients who need it are among the most vulnerable in our healthcare system. Invictus Pharmacy's nationwide licensure, dispensing and fulfillment infrastructure, and commitment to transparent pricing make them an ideal partner to ensure that no patient faces an unnecessary barrier to obtaining this medication."

Partnership Highlights

The collaboration between Invictus Pharmacy and Mullan Pharmaceutical Inc. delivers tangible benefits to patients, fertility specialists, and the reproductive medicine ecosystem:

Nationwide Home Delivery : Invictus Pharmacy holds pharmacy licensure across all 50 U.S. states and territories, enabling home delivery of Ganirelix Acetate Injection to fertility patients regardless of geographic location — eliminating the need for patients to source time-sensitive injectable medications from local specialty pharmacies.

: Invictus Pharmacy holds pharmacy licensure across all 50 U.S. states and territories, enabling home delivery of Ganirelix Acetate Injection to fertility patients regardless of geographic location — eliminating the need for patients to source time-sensitive injectable medications from local specialty pharmacies. Direct-to-Patient Pricing : Consistent with Invictus Pharmacy's model of partnering directly to bypass traditional pharmacy benefit intermediaries, this partnership will enable transparent, competitive pricing for Ganirelix Acetate Injection, reducing out-of-pocket costs for patients at one of the most financially demanding stages of fertility treatment.

: Consistent with Invictus Pharmacy's model of partnering directly to bypass traditional pharmacy benefit intermediaries, this partnership will enable transparent, competitive pricing for Ganirelix Acetate Injection, reducing out-of-pocket costs for patients at one of the most financially demanding stages of fertility treatment. Seamless Digital Experience : Patients will manage their Ganirelix Acetate prescriptions through Invictus Pharmacy's proprietary e-commerce platform at InvictusPharmacy.com,

: Patients will manage their Ganirelix Acetate prescriptions through Invictus Pharmacy's proprietary e-commerce platform at Storage and Fulfillment Expertise: Invictus Pharmacy's advanced platform and pharmacy fulfillment infrastructure are designed to ensure uninterrupted prescription access, with particular attention to the handling requirements of injectable fertility medications.

About Ganirelix Acetate Injection

Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/0.5 mL, is an FDA-approved, single-dose, sterile, prefilled syringe intended for subcutaneous administration. As a GnRH antagonist, Ganirelix Acetate competitively blocks GnRH receptors on the pituitary gland, inducing rapid and reversible suppression of LH and FSH secretion. It is indicated for the inhibition of premature LH surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation in connection with an ART program.

Ganirelix Acetate Injection is a prescription medicine. Pregnancy must be excluded before initiating treatment. Important safety information applies. Patients should consult their reproductive endocrinologist or fertility specialist to determine if Ganirelix Acetate is appropriate for their treatment protocol. Please refer to the full Prescribing Information.

About Invictus Pharmacy

Founded in 2017, Invictus Pharmacy is a vertically integrated, nationwide pharmacy platform specializing in direct-to-consumer prescription access. Managed by New York–based Invictus Ventures Inc., the company operates a network of retail locations, a nationally licensed mail-order pharmacy, a proprietary e-commerce platform, and a claims adjudication technology system. Invictus Pharmacy has served more than one million patients and holds pharmacy licensure across all 50 U.S. states and territories, with its mail-order facility located in New Jersey. Invictus partners directly with drug manufacturers to deliver transparent, direct-to-consumer pricing on brand and generic medications, bypassing traditional pharmacy benefit intermediaries to lower costs and expand patient access.

About Invictus Ventures Inc.

Invictus Ventures Inc. is a privately held New York–based healthcare technology and pharmacy management company focused on expanding transparent, affordable prescription access for patients, employers, payers, and drug manufacturers. The company manages Invictus Pharmacy, a vertically integrated, nationwide licensed pharmacy platform with retail, mail-order, digital pharmacy, telehealth, claims adjudication, and direct-to-patient fulfillment capabilities, and is developing the TAB Drug Cost Manager platform, an AI-enabled prescription cost optimization system designed to help employers, self-funded health plans, individuals, and manufacturers identify lower-cost dispensing pathways, The company is headquartered at 150 East 52nd Street, Suite 16003, New York, NY 10022.

About Mullan Pharmaceutical Inc.

Mullan Pharmaceutical Inc. is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company focused on expanding access to affordable, FDA-approved medications through high-capacity manufacturing partnerships, product registration, and global distribution. Founded in 2022 as a subsidiary of Pasaca Capital, Mullan brings deep expertise in distribution, operations, and a strong capital base to its mission of ensuring that patients and healthcare providers can reliably access high-quality medications at affordable costs. Mullan's product portfolio includes Ganirelix Acetate Injection, Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection, Argatroban Injection, Sevoflurane, and a range of oral solid dosage forms including Metformin, Gabapentin, Bupropion XL, and Celecoxib. The company is headquartered at 800 E Colorado Blvd., Suite 888, Pasadena, CA. For more information, visit https://mullanpharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

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SOURCE Invictus Pharmacy