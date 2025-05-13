Invenra Launches T-Body™ Trispecific Platform to Advance Next-Generation Therapeutic Antibodies

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra Inc., a pioneer in multispecific antibody discovery and development, announces the launch of its T-Body™ trispecific antibody platform, a next-generation technology designed to reliably direct correct chain pairing and afford high expression and assembly efficiency in a variety of antibody constructs, including complex trispecific constructs. Building on the success of Invenra’s B-Body® bispecific platform, the T-Body platform expands the company’s capabilities to address complex therapeutic targets with enhanced developability.

"Trispecific antibodies represent a major leap forward in therapeutic design, and our T-Body platform offers a unique approach to unlock their potential," said Roland Green, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Invenra. "By integrating proprietary CH3 domains, streamlining purification, and achieving strong expression yields, we’re empowering partners to rapidly discover and advance a new class of multispecific therapeutics."

Designed for Versatility and Manufacturability

The T-Body platform features an IgG-like architecture with proprietary CH3 domain pairs that substitute for traditional CH1/CL domains in two Fab arms. This configuration improves chain pairing, reduces mispairing, and supports efficient expression and assembly in mammalian cells. The design also enables “Plug & Play” variable domain compatibility, allowing insertion of VH/VL pairs from diverse sources—including phage libraries, humanized mice, and AI-designed antibodies.

Invenra’s T-Body platform features include:

Proprietary CH3 Design: Improves heavy/light chain pairing and overall assembly.

Streamlined Purification: One-step purification with Protein A and anti-CH1 resin compatibility.

Robust Expression: High yields in multiple transient expression systems.

Flexible Targeting: Supports multivalent and/or multispecific formats with both kappa and lambda light chains.

Manufacturing-Ready: Compatible with standard IgG production processes for rapid scale-up.

Expanding the Future of Multispecific Antibodies

With the T-Body platform, Invenra continues its mission to accelerate next-generation multispecific antibody discovery in areas such as oncology, autoimmune disease, and immunotherapy. The platform’s modularity and developability profile position it for internal programs and strategic partnerships aimed at addressing complex biology through engineered multispecific formats.

"This platform is a natural extension of our antibody engineering leadership," Green added. "We’re excited to work with partners to move trispecific candidates from concept to clinic."

Invenra is highlighting the T-Body platform at the 21st Annual PEGS Boston May 12-16, with details available at its poster (A051), booth (612), and online at invenra.com.

About Invenra Inc.

Invenra Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in next-generation multispecific antibody discovery and development. Its proprietary B-Body® platform enables the rapid generation of highly developable bispecifics and now supports both Rapid Bispecific Discovery Services—delivering lead panels in as little as four months—and B-Body Express™, which quickly produces high-quality bispecifics from partner-provided sequences. Invenra’s newly launched T-Body™ platform expands these capabilities for efficient expression, correct chain pairing, and robust assembly of trispecific constructs. Invenra partners globally with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate therapeutic antibody programs from discovery through preclinical development.

