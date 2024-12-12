Invea Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Stephen Doberstein, Veteran Biotech Executive, to Its Board of Directors

Dr. Doberstein brings extensive biotech leadership experience as the company advances its AI-powered pipeline into Phase 2 for immune-mediated inflammatory disorders

GUILFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invea Therapeutics, Inc. (Invea), a leading biotechnology company developing an artificial intelligence (AI), GenAI, and machine learning (ML) powered pipeline of transformational medicines for highly debilitating immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), today announced the appointment of Stephen Doberstein, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Doberstein is a highly regarded biotech executive with over 30 years of experience in drug discovery, development, and corporate financial strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Doberstein to our board. His exceptional leadership in advancing drug development programs will be instrumental as we continue to progress our AI-driven pipeline into mid-stage clinical execution,” said Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., Chairman, President, and CEO at Invea Therapeutics. “Dr. Doberstein’s expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to developing transformative therapies for IMIDs, and we look forward to benefiting from his guidance in both financing strategy and drug development expertise,” he added.

Dr. Doberstein has held numerous senior leadership positions in the biopharma industry, has led multiple drug programs through clinical trials, and has broad expertise in therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and inflammation. His experience in both early-stage and late-stage development, and corporate financing will bring significant value as Invea prepares to advance its pipeline into Phase 2 clinical development.

“I am excited to join Invea Therapeutics at a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Dr. Stephen Doberstein. “Invea’s disruptive R&D platform, leverages cutting-edge GenAI and machine learning algorithms to accelerate the speed and scale at which new treatments can be brought to market and enhances the probability of clinical success. I am particularly enthusiastic about Invea’s commitment to addressing the significant unmet need for oral therapies in this space, offering a more accessible, cost-effective alternative to a market dominated by expensive injectable biologics. By providing safe, long-term oral treatments, Invea hopes to improve compliance, reduce healthcare burdens, and drive better outcomes,” he added.

Dr. Doberstein joins a distinguished group of board members with deep expertise in biotechnology, AI-driven drug discovery, and clinical development, further strengthening Invea’s leadership as it progresses toward mid-stage clinical execution.

About Dr. Stephen Doberstein

Dr. Doberstein is a seasoned biopharma leader with over 30 years of experience in innovative research and development strategies. After earning a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completing postdoctoral training at UC Berkeley, he played key roles at multiple biotech companies. He held senior positions such as Director of Cell Biology at Exelixis and Vice President of Research at Xencor, FivePrime Therapeutics, and Xoma. Most recently, he served as Chief R&D Officer at Nektar Therapeutics.

Dr. Doberstein’s expertise encompasses the discovery and development of biologics and small molecule therapies, with a proven track record of advancing therapeutic innovation. He has served on the Board of Directors for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (prior to its acquisition by Novo Nordisk), Forte Biosciences (FBRX), and Parmedics Inc., and is a member of the Biotechnology Advisory Board at the University of Delaware.

About Invea Therapeutics

Invea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective oral small molecule therapeutics for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs). Our mission is to control inflammation, prevent tissue damage, improve quality of life, and achieve long-term disease remission. At the core of our innovative approach is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, and machine learning (ML), enabling our expert team to uncover the mechanisms driving inflammation across a range of IMIDs.

We are advancing a robust pipeline of product candidates:

INVA8001: A highly selective and potent oral chymase inhibitor targeting the clinically validated stem cell factor (SCF)-c-KIT axis, which plays a key role in mast cell-driven inflammation. INVA8001 is initially poised to enter Phase 2b clinical development for chronic urticaria with the potential to impact several other mast cell disorders.

A highly selective and potent oral chymase inhibitor targeting the clinically validated stem cell factor (SCF)-c-KIT axis, which plays a key role in mast cell-driven inflammation. INVA8001 is initially poised to enter Phase 2b clinical development for chronic urticaria with the potential to impact several other mast cell disorders. INVA8003: A preclinical novel, oral small molecule multi-inflammasome inhibitor that has shown strong inhibition of key pro-inflammatory markers in early preclinical studies.

For more information, contact:

Invea Therapeutics

Anita Ganjoo, Ph.D.

Corporate Communications

aganjoo@inveatx.com