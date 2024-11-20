SUBSCRIBE
Intra-Cellular Therapies to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at three upcoming investor conferences:

Evercore 7th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10:50 a.m. ET in Miami, FL

Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET in Miami, FL

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY

A live and achieved webcast of the presentations can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Cameron Radinovic
cradinovic@burnsmc.com
646-930-4406

New Jersey Events
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
