Integrated DNA Technologies Names Ajay Gannerkote as New President to Lead Bold Era of Innovation and Growth

Experienced healthcare leader with more than 20 years of demonstrated success driving industry growth and transformation takes helm at global genomics company

“IDT has been at the center of revolutionizing genomic solutions, and Ajay’s well-rounded experience, strategic vision, and deep operational expertise will be a great asset to the company as it embarks on an exciting new chapter,” said Demaris Mills, Genomic Medicines Group Executive at Danaher. “I look forward to seeing Ajay apply his leadership skills to ensure IDT’s ongoing success and commitment to delivering innovative customized solutions for genomics pioneers.”

Gannerkote joins IDT from Siemens Healthineers where he led the ultrasound business as president. In this capacity, he led a global organization of more than 2,000 associates across more than 30 countries to achieve growth and profitability. Prior to this role, he was part of the healthcare operations team at a leading global private equity firm and served as a partner at McKinsey & Company, driving development of strategic growth strategies and orchestrating operations and commercial transformation of medical device and pharmaceutical clients.

“With the genomics industry at an inflection point, I’m excited about the opportunity to lead a company on the cutting edge of life-changing research and that in turn is advancing the future of medicine, the fight against cancer, and the race to cure many life-threatening diseases,” Gannerkote said. “IDT has built a stellar reputation as an innovative genomics company that works shoulder-to-shoulder with its customers to develop tailored scientific solutions. I’m honored to carry the company forward to its next stage of growth and enable its pioneering spirit to solve genomic scientists’ toughest challenges.”

Gannerkote earned an MBA with distinction from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from the University of Mysore in India.

He succeeds Mills, who served as president of IDT for more than three years. In 2023, she was promoted to an elevated role as Genomic Medicines Group Executive at Danaher while continuing to serve as IDT’s president. IDT is a Danaher life sciences operating company.

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health.

