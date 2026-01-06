SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Integra LifeSciences Leadership to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that chief executive officer Mojdeh Poul and chief financial officer Lea Knight will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 2:15 p.m ET or 11:15 a.m PT

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website under EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS.

About Integra LifeSciences
At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com   

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com 

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation


New Jersey Events
