Instil Bio Announces Clinical Progress in China for IMM2510/SYN-2510, a Clinical-Stage PD-L1xVEGF Bispecific Antibody

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL, “Instil”), today announced clinical progress of IMM2510/SYN-2510 in China by its collaborator, ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. (HKEX Code: 1541.HK, “ImmuneOnco”).

ImmuneOnco announced that the first patient has been dosed in its phase 1b/2 clinical trial of IMM2510/SYN-2510 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in China. ImmuneOnco announced it plans to enroll first-line patients in this trial and anticipates presenting initial clinical data, including data for first-line NSCLC patients, from this trial as soon as the second half of 2025.

Additionally, Instil announced that for its anticipated initial U.S. clinical trial of SYN-2510/IMM2510 in lung cancer, it plans to target enrollment of first-line patients with NSCLC in combination with chemotherapy with an expected initiation in the second half of 2025, assuming the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

“We anticipate that ImmuneOnco’s initial clinical data of IMM2510/SYN-2510 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with front-line NSCLC could be extremely valuable in advancing our development of IMM2510/SYN-2510 in NSCLC,” said Bronson Crouch, CEO of Instil. “The data generated, if positive, could position us to open a potential global registrational study in front-line NSCLC.”

About SYN-2510/IMM2510

SYN-2510/IMM2510 is a PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. SYN-2510/IMM2510 is differentiated from other PD-(L)1xVEGF bispecific antibodies by its VEGF trap, which binds multiple VEGF receptor ligands beyond VEGF-A, a bispecific structure which leverages PD-L1 as an anchor in the tumor microenvironment (TME), and enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) to direct killing of PD-L1-positive tumor cells.

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Instil’s lead asset, SYN-2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. For more information, visit www.instilbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

