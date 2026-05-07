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InspireMD to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

May 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the “Company”), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced plans to present at the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13th at 4:20 pm Pacific Time (PT).

A live audio webcast and an archive of the recording will be available through the Investors page of InspireMD’s corporate website at https://investors.inspiremd.com.

About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the Company’s website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Investor Contacts:
Jeff Warren
LifeSci Advisors
jwarren@lifesciadvisors.com
investor-relations@inspiremd.com



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