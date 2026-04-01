InspireMD to Participate in Upcoming 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced plans to present at the upcoming 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 14th at 12:45 pm Eastern Time (ET).

A live audio webcast and an archive of the recording will be available through the Investors page of InspireMD’s corporate website at https://investors.inspiremd.com.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Investor Contacts:

Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group LLC

webb@gilmartinir.com

investor-relations@inspiremd.com