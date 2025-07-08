INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will be presenting on the potential of next generation DNA medicine technology in rare disease at the upcoming Orphan Drug Summit in Boston, Massachusetts. The conference brings together industry leaders and innovators in the rare disease space to explore the latest developments in technology and manufacturing.

Orphan Drug Summit



Boston, MA



Date: July 16



Time: 4:30-4:55pm ET



Presentation: DMAb Technology: The Transformational Potential of Next Gen DNA Medicine in Rare Disease

About INOVIO



INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts



Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com



Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

