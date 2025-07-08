SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conference

July 8, 2025 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will be presenting on the potential of next generation DNA medicine technology in rare disease at the upcoming Orphan Drug Summit in Boston, Massachusetts. The conference brings together industry leaders and innovators in the rare disease space to explore the latest developments in technology and manufacturing.

Orphan Drug Summit

Boston, MA

Date: July 16

Time: 4:30-4:55pm ET

Presentation: DMAb Technology: The Transformational Potential of Next Gen DNA Medicine in Rare Disease

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-present-at-upcoming-scientific-conference-302499023.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

