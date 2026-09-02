INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York)



Date: Wednesday, September 9



Fireside Chat: 3:20 PM ET



Webcast: https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=99315971&checkCompany=1&checkEmail=1&checkName=1

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York)



Presentation Available: Beginning Friday, September 11, 7:00 AM ET



Format: Virtual



Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/eb47953c-3213-432d-92ca-13beb55c97ae

Replays of the investor presentations will be available for 90 days at the links above. During these conferences members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

About INOVIO



INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts



Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com



Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

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SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.