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INOVIO to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York)

Date: Wednesday, September 9

Fireside Chat: 3:20 PM ET

Webcast: https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=99315971&checkCompany=1&checkEmail=1&checkName=1

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York)

Presentation Available: Beginning Friday, September 11, 7:00 AM ET

Format: Virtual

Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/eb47953c-3213-432d-92ca-13beb55c97ae 

Replays of the investor presentations will be available for 90 days at the links above. During these conferences members of INOVIO's management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302866521.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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