Innoviva Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Highlights Recent Company Progress

May 8, 2025 | 
11 min read

Core royalty platform maintained strong performance, generating $61.3 million in revenue

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics achieved U.S. net product sales of $26.4 million for the first quarter, reflecting 52% year-over-year growth

Continued momentum across therapeutics platform with regulatory submissions for zoliflodacin and commercial launch of ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole) progressing as planned

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (“Innoviva” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and highlighted select corporate progress and achievements.



“We are pleased with our strong first quarter financial results, highlighted by robust cash flows from our GSK royalties portfolio and continued excellent growth from the IST-marketed products,” said Pavel Raifeld, Chief Executive Officer of Innoviva. “Our therapeutics business remains a key driver, with an NDA filing for zoliflodacin on track and the U.S. commercial launch of ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole) anticipated by mid-2025, underscoring our commitment to delivering innovative treatments to patients and our ability to leverage the operating platform.”

“Additionally, we remain dedicated to creating value for our shareholders by strategically enhancing our healthcare assets. We are cognizant of the increased market volatility and believe that the strength of our balance sheet, combined with a disciplined approach to capital allocation, positions us well to advance our diversified portfolio and capitalize on new opportunities, thereby supporting sustained growth across market environments,” concluded Mr. Raifeld.

Financial Highlights

  • Royalty revenue: First quarter 2025 gross royalty revenue from Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”) was $61.3 million, compared to $61.9 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net product sales: First quarter 2025 net product sales totaled $30.3 million, consisting of $26.4 million in U.S. net product sales and $3.9 million in ex-U.S. net product sales, compared to $19.1 million in net product sales for the first quarter of 2024. U.S. net product sales included $17.4 million from GIAPREZA®, $5.8 million from XACDURO®, and $3.2 million from XERAVA®, representing a 52% increase compared to total U.S. net product sales of $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Income from operations: First quarter 2025 income from operations was $41.4 million, an increase of 61% from $25.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Equity and long-term investments: First quarter 2025 unfavorable changes in fair values of equity and long-term investments totaled $78.8 million, compared to favorable changes of $22.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the share price depreciation of Armata Pharmaceuticals and certain equity investments managed by ISP Fund LP.
  • Net income: First quarter 2025 net loss was $46.6 million, or ($0.74) basic per share, compared to net income of $36.5 million, or $0.58 basic per share, for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents: Totaled $319.1 million. Royalty and net product sales receivables totaled $77.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

Key Business and R&D Highlights

  • Zoliflodacin: a potential first-in-class, single dose, oral antibiotic is currently being developed together with The Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership ("GARDP") for the treatment of patients with uncomplicated gonorrhea.
    • Zoliflodacin NDA on track for filing with the U.S. FDA in the first half of 2025.
  • ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole): an advanced-generation cephalosporin antibiotic that is approved in the U.S. for three specific treatment indications. ZEVTERA® is the only FDA-approved methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) cephalosporin antibiotic for treating adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections (bacteremia) (SAB) and endocarditis. ZEVTERA® is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with SAB, including right-sided infective endocarditis, adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and for adult and pediatric patients (3 months to less than 18 years old) with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).
    • Following the exclusive distribution and license agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. in December 2024, Innoviva anticipates launching ZEVTERA® in the U.S. in mid-2025.
  • XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), co-packaged for intravenous use: a targeted antibacterial treatment for patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex.
    • In April, the Company presented in vivo and in vitro data on the activity of durlobactam against Enterobacterales at the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global).
  • Update on Strategic Healthcare Assets
    • Innoviva’s portfolio of strategic assets held through the Company’s various subsidiaries was valued at $457.6 million as of March 31, 2025. In the first quarter of 2025, we invested a total of $34.7 million in various strategic healthcare assets, including $15.0 million in a convertible note of Gate Neurosciences and $10.0 million in a term loan to Armata Pharmaceuticals.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets. Innoviva’s royalty portfolio includes respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”). Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®. Innoviva’s other commercial and marketed products include infectious disease and critical care assets: GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA® (eravacycline), approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), approved for the treatment of hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated pneumonias caused by Acinetobacter in adults. In addition, ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole), an advanced-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, will be exclusively commercialized by us in the U.S. under a distribution and license agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., (“Basilea”), entered into in December 2024. We continue to advance our pipeline with zoliflodacin, a potentially first in class, single-dose oral treatment for uncomplicated gonorrhea.

ANORO®, RELVAR® and BREO® are trademarks of the GSK group of companies. ZEVTERA® is a trademark of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Allschwil.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans, objectives, and future events. Innoviva intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “potential”, “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Innoviva as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Innoviva to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to: expected cost savings; lower than expected future royalty revenue from respiratory products partnered with GSK; the commercialization of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA®, ANORO® ELLIPTA®, GIAPREZA®, XERAVA®, XACDURO® and ZEVTERA® in the jurisdictions in which these products have been approved; the strategies, plans and objectives of Innoviva (including Innoviva’s growth strategy and corporate development initiatives); the timing, manner, and amount of potential capital returns to shareholders; the status and timing of clinical studies, data analysis and communication of results; the potential benefits and mechanisms of action of product candidates; expectations for product candidates through development and commercialization; the timing of regulatory approval of product candidates; and projections of revenue, expenses and other financial items; the timing, manner and amount of capital deployment, including potential capital returns to stockholders; and risks related to the Company’s growth strategy. Other risks affecting Innoviva are described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained in Innoviva’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date hereof, and Innoviva assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INNOVIVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,

2025

2024

Revenue:
Royalty revenue, net (1)

$

57,807

 

$

58,415

 

Net product sales

 

30,279

 

 

19,084

 

License and other revenue

 

546

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

88,632

 

 

77,499

 

Cost of products sold (inclusive of amortization of inventory fair value adjustments)

 

8,842

 

 

10,971

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

6,475

 

 

6,440

 

Gross profit

 

73,315

 

 

60,088

 

Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative

 

27,491

 

 

30,405

 

Research and development

 

4,396

 

 

3,878

 

Total operating expenses

 

31,887

 

 

34,283

 

Income from operations

 

41,428

 

 

25,805

 

Changes in fair values of equity method investments, net

 

(13,549

)

 

35,342

 

Changes in fair values of equity and long-term investments, net

 

(65,299

)

 

(13,335

)

Interest and dividend income

 

4,538

 

 

4,399

 

Interest expense

 

(4,711

)

 

(5,851

)

Other expense, net

 

(996

)

 

(1,236

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(38,589

)

 

45,124

 

Income tax expense

 

(7,995

)

 

(8,592

)

Net income (loss)

$

(46,584

)

$

36,532

 

 
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic

$

(0.74

)

$

0.58

 

Diluted

$

(0.74

)

$

0.46

 

 
Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
Basic

 

62,709

 

 

63,185

 

Diluted

 

62,709

 

 

84,531

 

(1) Total net revenue is comprised of the following (in thousands):
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,

2025

2024

(unaudited)
Royalties

$

61,263

 

$

61,871

 

Amortization of capitalized fees

 

(3,456

)

 

(3,456

)

Royalty revenue, net

$

57,807

 

$

58,415

 

INNOVIVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
March 31, December 31,

2025

2024

Assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

319,090

$

304,964

Royalty and product sale receivables

 

77,936

 

86,366

Inventory, net

 

41,479

 

33,725

Prepaid expense and other current assets

 

15,727

 

21,719

Current portion of ISP Fund investments

 

127,790

 

107,532

Property and equipment, net

 

483

 

514

Equity method and equity and long-term investments

 

329,844

 

393,957

Capitalized fees

 

66,505

 

69,961

Right-of-use assets

 

2,110

 

2,453

Goodwill

 

17,905

 

17,905

Intangible assets

 

201,958

 

208,433

Deferred tax assets

 

12,294

 

12,054

Other assets

 

41,269

 

41,477

Total assets

$

1,254,390

$

1,301,060

 
 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Other current liabilities

$

40,695

$

39,507

Accrued interest payable

 

833

 

3,422

Deferred revenues

 

1,002

 

1,126

Convertible senior notes, due 2025, net

 

192,215

 

192,028

Convertible senior notes, due 2028, net

 

256,670

 

256,316

Other long term liabilities

 

62,009

 

64,275

Income tax payable - long term

 

54,061

 

53,227

Innoviva stockholders’ equity

 

646,905

 

691,159

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,254,390

$

1,301,060

INNOVIVA, INC.
Cash Flows Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

48,617

 

$

37,047

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(34,674

)

 

(43,038

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

183

 

 

(9,165

)

Net change

$

14,126

 

$

(15,156

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

304,964

 

 

193,513

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

319,090

 

$

178,357

 

 


Contacts

Innoviva, Inc.
David Patti
Corporate Communications
(908) 421-5971
david.patti@inva.com

Investors and Media:
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
innoviva@argotpartners.com

