Innovative Lab Services LLC Acquires PL Consultants, LLC to Expand Scientific Capabilities and Service Offerings

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Lab Services (ILS), a premier provider of laboratory solutions, today announced the acquisition of PL Consultants (PLC), a leading provider of lab management services. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations, which have a long and trusted history of working together with overlapping customers.





Through this acquisition, ILS strengthens its position as an industry leader by combining its extensive analytical instrument services with PLC’s deep scientific expertise in technical validation, data analysis, lab staffing and ongoing compliance support specifically for high complexity toxicology testing. The platform strengthens its solution set by providing even more comprehensive, customer-focused offerings with the same personalized support that has defined both organizations for many years. As part of the integration, all PL Consultants employees have transitioned to become members of the ILS team, ensuring continuity and continued excellence in service delivery to customers.

Bill Heckle, founder of PL Consultants, expressed his excitement about the merger, “I’m incredibly excited for PL Consultants to become part of Innovative Lab Services. This merger brings together two organizations built on a legacy of trust and complimentary service. I am confident that ILS’s team will continue to build on the strong foundation we’ve established”. Alan Miller, founder of Innovative Lab Services, commented on the significance of the acquisition, “This is a transformative moment for our business. The combination creates a powerhouse of expertise and capabilities that will significantly benefit our clients. Together, we’re able to offer our customers more comprehensive solutions and a higher level of service than ever before.”

About Innovative Lab Services:

ILS is a leading service company specializing in highly technical preventative maintenance and repair of analytical instruments to the broader life sciences market. ILS has a dedicated team of engineers professionally trained to deliver a suite of analytical instrumentation solutions across multi-vendor manufacturers.

ILS is building the leading analytical instrument solutions provider, offering a suite of services to customers across end-markets and geographies. The platform is expanding technical capabilities, building best-in-class training programs, and instilling a culture of strong customer service, commercial aptitude and technical excellence. For more information, please visit www.innlabserv.com/.

