Innogen Pharmaceutical Group Highlights China-Originated Innovation and Global Development Strategy at DIA Global Annual Meeting 2026 China Town Hall

From original GLP-1 science to international clinical development, Innogen shares its "from 0 to 1" innovation journey in metabolic diseases

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the DIA Global Annual Meeting 2026 held in Philadelphia, the China Town Hall session was successfully convened, bringing together regulatory, industry and innovation leaders to discuss the development of China's innovative pharmaceutical industry, alignment with international regulatory standards, global clinical development and market access.

The session was chaired by DIA expert Dr. Ling Su. A representative from the China Center for Food and Drug International Exchange delivered a keynote speech, and representatives from both a multinational pharmaceutical company and a China-based innovative biopharmaceutical company participated in panel discussions.

As a representative of a China-based innovative biopharmaceutical company, Dr. Qinghua Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Innogen Pharmaceutical Group, attended the China Town Hall session and shared Innogen's perspectives on original innovation, global clinical development and international commercialization in the field of metabolic diseases. Dr. Wang noted that China's biopharmaceutical industry has rapidly evolved from a foundation historically centered on generics and biosimilars into an increasingly important force in global innovation, playing a growing role in the worldwide clinical development pipeline. Against this backdrop, the continued growth and success of China's innovative pharmaceutical companies will depend not only on development speed, but also on original scientific foundations, globally aligned technical standards and clearly demonstrated clinical value.

Innogen's development journey reflects a "from 0 to 1" innovation pathway for China-originated biopharmaceutical companies. Although the company was founded in 2014, Dr. Wang's research in GLP-1 biology began more than two decades ago, before the first GLP-1 receptor agonist became clinically available. Building on this long-standing scientific foundation in GLP-1 biology, Innogen further applied recombinant fusion-protein engineering to extend GLP-1 activity, ultimately leading to the development of its core product, efsubaglutide alfa.

Efsubaglutide alfa is Innogen's self-developed, humanized, ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist. It was designed to support prolonged drug exposure and convenient dosing for the management of chronic metabolic diseases, and has been approved in China for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Efsubaglutide alfa is not approved for obesity or for use outside approved jurisdictions. Innogen stated that the development of efsubaglutide alfa reflects a complete innovation chain, from basic scientific research and molecular engineering to clinical development and product approval, demonstrating the continued progress of China-originated innovation in the metabolic disease field.

During the session, Dr. Wang emphasized that true globalization of China-originated innovation is not simply about bringing a product outside China. More importantly, it requires that R&D systems, quality systems, clinical evidence and patient value can withstand international scrutiny. Since its establishment, Innogen has continued to build its clinical development, CMC, quality management and pharmacovigilance systems in line with international technical expectations, with a focus on ICH guidelines, GCP, GMP, data integrity and rigorous benefit-risk assessment.

"True globalization of China-originated innovation requires that R&D systems, quality systems, clinical evidence and patient value can withstand international scrutiny," said Dr. Qinghua Wang. "Innogen will continue to build on original science, align with global technical standards and remain guided by patient access and clinical value."

In terms of global clinical development, in addition to advancing clinical programs in China, Innogen is also conducting metabolic disease-related clinical development in international markets. These efforts include a Phase 2 clinical study for obesity in Australia, as well as a registration-related bridging clinical study for type 2 diabetes in Brazil. Australia offers a high-quality and internationally recognized clinical research environment, supporting further evaluation of whether efficacy, safety, tolerability and patient-relevant value observed in China can be validated in broader populations and future global development. Bridging studies in emerging markets such as Brazil may also help support regulatory pathway exploration across different healthcare and patient settings, laying a foundation for future international access and commercialization.

Innogen also highlighted the significant clinical needs and development potential in emerging markets, including South America, South Asia and other regions where the burden of diabetes and obesity is rising rapidly, while access to innovative therapies remains limited. In these markets, regulatory approval is only the first step. Product quality, affordability, reliable supply, physician education and long-term safety monitoring must work together. For chronic metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, dosing convenience, patient adherence and sustainable access are also important components of clinical value.

Innogen stated that, in the current environment of rapid innovation in China, companies seeking sustainable growth and long-term success should remain focused on three priorities. First, innovation must begin with real clinical needs, rather than technology alone. Second, innovation must meet globally recognized technical standards. Third, innovation must demonstrate clear clinical value, not only in terms of statistical efficacy, but also in meaningful value for patients, physicians, payers and healthcare systems.

The China Town Hall session at DIA Global Annual Meeting 2026 provided an important platform for dialogue among regulatory exchange organizations, multinational pharmaceutical companies and China-based innovative companies. Innogen stated that it will continue to build on original science, align with global technical standards and remain guided by patient access and clinical value as it advances China-originated innovation toward broader international markets.

About Innogen Pharmaceutical Group

Innogen Pharmaceutical Group is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic diseases. The company is committed to developing innovative therapies with meaningful clinical value and international competitiveness. Its core product, efsubaglutide alfa, is a humanized, ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist approved in China for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Innogen continues to advance clinical development, international registration and global collaboration in the field of metabolic diseases.

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SOURCE Innogen Pharmaceuticals