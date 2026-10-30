InnoCare Announces First Subject Dosed in Clinical Trial of TL1A/IL-23p19 Bispecific Antibody ICP-B161 in China

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the first subject has been dosed in the Phase 1 trial of ICP-B161, a bispecific antibody targeting TL1A and IL-23p19, for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

With its novel molecular design, ICP-B161 delivers an extended half-life, which allows for less frequent dosing and supports subcutaneous administration, positioning it as a differentiated, long-acting bispecific antibody.

By simultaneously targeting TL1A and IL-23p19, ICP-B161 has shown synergistic effects in suppressing cytokine release and mitigating inflammatory responses, with the potential to modulate two key pathways involved in the pathogenesis and progression of IBD. In preclinical studies, ICP-B161 demonstrated strong efficacy, significantly reducing colitis-related symptoms, and was well tolerated. No bispecific antibody targeting both TL1A and IL-23p19 has yet been approved anywhere in the world.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said, “IBD is a progressive, lifelong disease. Despite existing therapies, a large proportion of patients still experience severe complications, and significant unmet medical need remains. We will continue to accelerate the development of ICP-B161 to bring better innovative treatment options to patients with IBD.”

IBD is a chronic, relapsing inflammatory disorder of the gastrointestinal tract that affects an estimated 6.8 million people worldwide1.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit https://www.innocarepharma.com/en and follow us on LinkedIn.

______________________

1 Alatab S, Sepanlou SG, Ikuta K, et al.; GBD 2017 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Collaborators.The global, regional, and national burden of inflammatory bowel disease in 195 countries and territories, 1990–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2020;5(1):17–30.

Contact

Media

Chunhua Lu

86-10-66609879

chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com Investors



86-10-66609999

ir@innocarepharma.com





