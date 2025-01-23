INITIO Medical Group Installs Western Canada’s First GE Omni Legend PET/CT System , Advancing Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment for BC Patients and Beyond

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Initio Medical Group marks a significant milestone in Canadian healthcare by being Western Canada’s first to purchase and install the innovative GE HealthCare Omni Legend PET/CT system with cardiac capabilities. This advanced technology helps to enhance the region’s diagnostic and treatment landscape, particularly in the realm of oncology due to its ability to deliver more than two times the sensitivity of prior GE HealthCare digital scanners1, enabling faster total scan times2 and impressive small lesion detectability3.

The addition of the Omni Legend PET/CT will be just the sixth PET/CT scanner in all British Columbia and underscores Initio Medical Group’s commitment to pioneering advancements in nuclear medicine and theranostics4. Nuclear medicine is a specialized field employing small amounts of radioactive materials to diagnose and treat diseases, notably cancer. The technology provides impressive precision in tumor visualization and targeting, essential in the fight against cancer.

Theranostics, an innovative approach combining therapy and diagnostics, is poised to revolutionize personalized cancer care. This method leverages molecular imaging and targeted treatments to tailor therapy plans to individual patient needs, with the goal of enhancing treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects. Such advancements have the potential to improve the quality of life for patients navigating the daunting cancer landscape.

“As we move forward, it is crucial to remember that cancer affects us all,” remarked Mina Bechai, CEO at Initio Medical Group. “By investing in nuclear medicine and theranostics, we invest in brighter futures for countless individuals and families touched by this disease.”

In Canada, access to advanced cancer treatments is limited, with effective therapies often out of reach for many patients who frequently turn to costly alternatives abroad. Currently, Canada ranks 24th out of 32 OECD countries in the number of PET scanners per capita5. Initio Medical Group aims to change this narrative by working alongside provincial authorities to expand healthcare infrastructure, ensuring cutting-edge diagnostics and treatment options are available to all, regardless of financial situation. The installation of the Omni Legend PET/CT scanner is a step towards bridging this gap, helping to support the possibility of improved outcomes for cancer patients with access.

“We are proud to see our technology used to improve the experience of clinicians and patients at Initio Medical Group,” said Mike Hamilton, President, GE HealthCare Canada. “With more than 30 years of experience in PET, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with molecular imaging, so clinicians have the tools and quantitative data they need to make more confident and accurate diagnoses for their patients in British Columbia.”

About Initio Medical Group

Initio Medical Group is at the forefront of advancing cancer care through innovative medical solutions like nuclear medicine and theranostics. Our mission is to bridge gaps in healthcare, working collaboratively with provincial authorities to increase access to life-saving technologies in Canada.

With the installation of the PET/CT Omni Legend, Initio Medical Group reaffirms its dedication to transforming healthcare and providing hope to those affected by cancer. By joining hands to overcome current limitations, we can ensure that the best possible care is available to all Canadians during their most vulnerable times.

____________________________ 1 Omni Legend 32 cm has up 2.2 times the increase in system sensitivity as compared to Discovery MI 25 cm. Measurement follows NEMA NU 2-2018. 2 Up to 53% reduction of PET scan time on Omni Legend 32 cm compared to Discovery MI 25 cm, as demonstrated in phantom testing. 3 Omni Legend 32 cm increases small lesion detectability 16% on average and up to 20%, as compared to Discovery MI 25 cm with matched scan time/injected dose, as demonstrated in phantom testing using a model observer with 4 mm lesions; average of different reconstruction methods. 4 Omni Legend is capable of imaging the diagnostics portion of Theranostics 5 Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development. Positron emission tomography (PET) scanners and exams. https://stats.oecd.org/ Accessed 2023 Nov 9. [Reference list]

