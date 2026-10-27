Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences During November 2026

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing IKT-001, a novel once-daily oral anti-proliferative for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (“PAH”), today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of November and December 2026.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 16–19, 2026

London, United Kingdom

Presentation Details: Fireside Chat with Mark Iwicki, CEO of Inhibikase and Dennis Ding, Jefferies Research on Monday, November 16 at 3:00pm (GMT)

Meeting Details: one-on-one meetings on Monday, November 16 and Tuesday, November 17

Webcast: Click here

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Jefferies representative.

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

November 30–December 2, 2026

Coral Gables, Florida

Meeting Details: one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, December 1

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Evercore representative.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases, namely, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (“PAH”), in which aberrant signaling through type III receptor tyrosine kinases, including platelet derived growth factor receptors and a stem cell factor receptor, known as “c-Kit,” has been implicated. Our lead product candidate is IKT-001, a prodrug of imatinib mesylate (“imatinib”), for PAH which is an orphan indication. Imatinib was first approved in the United States in 2001 for various cancers and blood disorders and, following more than 20 years of clinical use, has a well-characterized safety profile with the first reported use of imatinib in PAH occurring in 2005. PAH is a progressive, life-threatening disease characterized by pulmonary vascular remodeling and elevated pulmonary vascular resistance that affects approximately 50,000 Americans. Our single pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in PAH in approximately 180 sites around the world, named IMPROVE-PAH (IKT-001 for Measuring Pulmonary Vascular Resistance and Outcome Variables in a Phase 3 Evaluation of PAH), is actively enrolling patients.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use LinkedIn as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of IKT-001, the advancement of the IMPROVE-PAH study, and the anticipated contribution of Dr. Wasserman to the Company's board of directors. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase’s current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to execute a Phase 3 study to evaluate IKT-001 as a treatment for PAH, as well as such other factors that are included in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Michael Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com